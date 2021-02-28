DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a recent announcement about its landmark move to a 110,000 square foot factory, and plans to hire around 100 new employees in 2021, Spoonflower, the world's largest custom fabric, wallpaper and home decor digital marketplace announced Ram Kulkarni as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The critical hire comes at a time when Spoonflower is enjoying the fruits of its labor as the leading eCommerce enabler connecting artists and makers with consumers in the ever-evolving creative economy; one that is largely defined by Spoonflower's largest and most successful community segment - DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists. Kulkarni brings over 20 years of digital engineering expertise to Spoonflower, along with a proven track record of building high performing teams focused on platform modernization and large enterprise transformation.
"Ram is an engineering virtuoso, and we couldn't be more impressed with his body of work," said Michael Jones, Spoonflower's Chief Executive Officer. "At Spoonflower, we believe our customers' experience is the centerpiece of our success story and, considering our commitment to make Spoonflower the most prolific eCommerce platform in the creative economy, we are extremely fortunate to have Ram, who will help us achieve next-level wins and innovation."
Kulkarni's professional history includes working for global consulting companies like Ernst & Young - where he functioned as a business strategist - and as an engagement and program manager at Capgemini, where he architected and implemented the world's largest, highly regulated model-driven claims handling and financial processing web applications.
Most recently, Kulkarni excelled as the Director, Digital Platform at JCPenney, and led digital transformation and customer experience initiatives across all customer touchpoints for an eCommerce platform with over two billion in annual revenue. He was also responsible for delivering system capabilities for responsive web, native apps, pricing and payments portfolio.
Kulkarni garnered the highest customer satisfaction score (CSAT) for digital channels by providing superior customer experiences across all customer touchpoints.
"One of the major draws for my decision to join Spoonflower was the passionate and dedicated team members I interacted with as I got to know my colleagues," said Kulkarni. "Spoonflower has created a solid ecosystem, and is uniquely positioned as the most desirable DIY destination that inspires creativity and individuality. I am excited to work with such a global and diverse team at Spoonflower, and I look forward to creating a frictionless, immersive experience for artists, makers and consumers."
As the world's largest custom fabric, wallpaper and home decor digital marketplace, Spoonflower's looks to Kulkarni's experience with agile product engineering and enterprise architecture and platform modernization to maintain its status as the most artist- maker- and consumer-friendly textiles marketplace with over one million designs curated from thousands of artists and 30,000 new customers per month.
Kulkarni earned an undergraduate degree in Production Engineering from Shivaji University in India, and a Master of Business Administration from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
