SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorQuest Self Storage, a dynamic brand with a commitment to innovative solutions and an industry-wide reputation for exceptional guest service, is excited to announce the expansion of its national reach. The newly developed, state-of-the-art facility, located at 5701 Mack Rd, marks the ninth store in its rapidly growing Sacramento portfolio.
Built with the highest standards in self storage design, this best-in-class facility is strategically located on a main arterial road that boasts over 30,000 vehicles per day. The single-story, drive-up facility is equipped for the ever changing needs of the community. "We are so excited to be expanding our footprint in the exploding Sacramento market.
The innovative brand inspires customers to put away their stuff, live big, and "Make Room for Awesome." This mantra takes the form of a gleaming facility equipped with an abundance of climate-control units, 24 hour digital surveillance, access 7 days a week and RV, Boat and Car storage. Getting started is "awesomely simple" too, with contactless rentals, 24/7 customer leasing & support, and online account access.
About The William Warren Group & StorQuest Self Storage. The William Warren Group, Inc. is a privately held, entrepreneurial real estate company that develops, acquires and manages self storage properties under the vibrant StorQuest Self Storage brand. With over 200 locations nationwide, StorQuest has developed an industry-wide reputation for extraordinary guest service, driven by a best in class operating team and leadership in technological innovation. Leveraging our advanced digital marketing program, in-house call center and robust revenue management system, our cutting edge third-party management platform continues to deliver immediate performance results. To learn more about The William Warren Group and its proprietary brand of StorQuest Self Storage visit: http://www.williamwarren.com and http://www.storquest.com.
