WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Non-profit organization Building Talent Foundation (BTF) is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Lennar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lennar Corporation, one of America's largest homebuilders. The organizations will work together to empower unemployed youth at risk and adults with barriers to employment to acquire highly sought-after job skills and find career opportunities in the construction industry.
The primary purpose of the Lennar Foundation is to change lives by providing avenues for a diverse group of underserved persons to enter or re-enter mainstream society. The Foundation helps high school dropouts, high school graduates, returning veterans, unhoused individuals, kids in foster care, kids in the juvenile justice system, and adults returning from serving time for nonviolent crimes by funding various construction skills certification programs.
Building Talent Foundation (BTF) was established in 2019 by Leading Builders of America, an association of the 20 largest homebuilders, including Lennar Corporation. In its ten markets across Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, BTF supports young people and people from underrepresented groups with career coaching and job search assistance towards rewarding careers in homebuilding.
"By working closely together, we will impact more lives," said Branka Minic, CEO of BTF. "With Lennar Foundation's support, BTF will quickly enter additional markets in Georgia, North Carolina, and California, and scale up its programs in Texas. We look forward to collaborating with all Lennar Foundation's training partners to connect their graduates with BTF employer partners. Lennar Foundation's grant will propel BTF fast forward toward our vision of creating a sustainable residential construction workforce by 2030."
"We're pleased to work with Building Talent Foundation to bring more underserved people into homebuilding careers. Helping people who may not be able to help themselves is in the DNA of Lennar," said Marshall Ames, Chairman of the Lennar Foundation. "Our joint programs will strengthen communities."
Lennar Foundation's generous investment in BTF of $2 million over two years will accelerate the advancement of the organizations' mutual goals.
ABOUT BUILDING TALENT FOUNDATION
Building Talent Foundation (BTF) is a non-profit organization founded by the Leading Builders of America, 20 of the largest residential construction companies in the United States. BTF's mission is to advance the education, training, and career progression of young people and people from underrepresented groups, helping them develop into skilled technical workers and business owners in residential construction. For more information, visit http://www.buildingTF.org.
ABOUT LENNAR FOUNDATION
The Lennar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lennar Corporation, was created in 1989, and reflects Lennar Corporation's commitment to their Community. Lennar Foundation partners with organizations that assist the less fortunate and improve their quality of life. Lennar Foundation receives a contribution of $1,000 per home towards Lennar's Focused Acts of Caring and other grants, to support at-risk children, medical research, and more.
ABOUT LENNAR CORPORATION
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit http://www.lennar.com.
