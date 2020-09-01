DORAL, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Less attendees are expected to visit this Las Vegas Summer Market, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time only 57% of the showroom will open for public. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, the demand for furniture and household items is growing on the contrary. Firstly, the spending on furniture is pushed by remote working trend, and secondly, restaurants are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining while meeting social distancing requirements, therefore the demand for outdoor furniture is much higher comparing to last year. Many restaurants expanded their outdoor seating on adjacent parking spots and gardens, making outdoor furniture the hit product of furniture and household market of 2020.
For 7 years continuously Lagoon Furniture exhibits at Las Vegas Summer Market, this year Lagoon shows the new Sensilla outdoor counter and bar stool series. The previous Sensilla dining chair is very popular with restaurants owners, since it features neat design, light weight, rigid, stackable, water/UV resistant, and easy to match with other item. In order to maximize the restaurant space, counter & bar tables are frequently used besides the dining tables, therefore Lagoon Furniture extends the neat design of Sensilla dining chair to create Sensilla counter stool (seat height: 25.6") and bar stool (seat height: 29.5"). Sensilla counter and bar stools inherit the feature of Sensilla dining chair, which is light weight, water/UV resistant and so on, above all features is that Sensilla counter and bar stools are still stackable, thanks to its unique structure design, hence restaurants owners could easily adjust the layout of outdoor dining space according to number of customers and high/low season.
It is worth mentioning that the sale channels of furniture and household items were varied due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most consumers tend to purchase furniture online, therefore many furniture brands start selling online accordingly. In order to let consumers purchasing furniture via the sale channels they prefer, Lagoon Furniture actively expands online sale channels in this year, hence Lagoon Furniture could be bought on many online stores, e.g., Amazon, Overstock, Wayfair, Macy's.com, Lowes.com and Home Depot.com. Purchase and consumption behaviors are expected to be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the furniture industry will be deeply affected as well, and online shopping might provide even more transparent price information, easier payment methods and return policies.
Lagoon Furniture: Lagoon was established in 2014, a brand who designs and manufactures high quality resin furniture, focusing on providing colorful and vivid outdoor furniture, e.g., dining chair, counter stool, dining table, sofa, chaise lounge and so on. The Lagoon factory is in Mexico, covering 15 hectares, manufacturing in several hundred-thousands of pieces of furniture to fulfill orders all over the world. There are two warehouses in USA, in California and Florida; and sale representatives in USA, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.
Lagoon Website: https://lagoonfurnitures.com/en/
Contact:
Fox Hu
786-246-8397
246469@email4pr.com