CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Health Properties (Anchor) a national full-service healthcare real estate development, management, and investment company focused exclusively on medical facilities, begins the second quarter of 2020 with four new team members joining the firm's development and asset management platforms. Anchor's newest employees, Joe Hackney, Sean Miller, Rebecca Monroe, and Stella Stein further strengthen the Company's proven service offerings and align with new and existing client opportunities.
Anchor's Chief Executive Officer Ben Ochs stated, "In the midst of these challenging times, we continue to operate at the forefront of the healthcare real estate industry. The diversity of skill sets across the growing Anchor platforms is a direct reflection of the evolving HRE landscape and our ability to produce meaningful results for our clients. I am excited to welcome the newest additions to the Anchor team and look forward to a long and successful future together."
Joe Hackney, Senior Development Director
Mr. Hackney brings more than 20 years of diverse healthcare development and construction management experience on projects ranging from $2 million to $600 million. In this role, he is responsible for leading and successfully executing on design management, construction management, permitting, market analysis, site selection, and tenant fit-out within healthcare and mixed-use environments.
Mr. Hackney is a certified Design-Build Professional through the Design Build Institute of America, a LEED Accredited Professional, and a certified Healthcare Constructor through the American Hospital Association. He also holds his Healthcare Construction Certificate through the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE). He received his Master of Business Administration from Liberty University and his undergraduate degree from Fort Hays State University.
Sean Miller, Vice President, Development
Mr. Miller's more than 20 years of construction experience in a wide-range of markets and project delivery methods allows him to better advise and collaborate with clients and business partners through the design and construction phases of their projects. He is responsible for leading the development process and managing project teams to ensure that our client's needs are met in the delivery of successful healthcare developments.
Mr. Miller earned his Master of Business / Healthcare Administration from Southern Nazarene University and his Bachelor of Science in Construction Management Technology from Oklahoma State University. He is LEAN Green Certified through the University of Pittsburgh and holds a Healthcare Construction Certification.
"We continue to experience strong growth as we drive forward with our efforts," noted James Schmid, Chief Investment Officer with Anchor. "Our momentum is attracting great people and I'm delighted to welcome our latest team members. Healthcare real estate - and specifically the development and asset management platforms - is focused on strong relationships and we keep that in the forefront as we continue to prioritize our team nationwide. These hires are essential as we expand partnerships and broaden our reach to new clients and additional opportunities."
Rebecca Monroe, Vice President, Asset Management
Ms. Monroe brings more than 20 years of broad real estate experience as an accomplished finance and real estate professional specializing in asset, financial, and transaction management of healthcare real estate. She is responsible for leading the firm's operations for Southeastern US investments, as well as supporting underwriting and due diligence efforts on new firm medical office investments.
Ms. Monroe received her Master of Business Administration and Accountancy from Samford University. She is a Certified Commercial Investment Manager (CCIM) through the CCIM Institute, a Certified Property Manager (CPM) through IREM and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in the State of Florida.
Stella Stein, Vice President, Asset Management
Ms. Stein brings more than 10 years of real estate financial and investment experience. Specializing in full lifecycle management and optimized expansion initiatives, she is responsible for leading the firm's asset management and operations for Northeastern US investments, as well as identifying opportunities and creating value on Anchor's medical office properties.
Ms. Stein earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the Lebow School of Business at Drexel University and her Bachelor of Business Administration from the Fox School of Business & Management at Temple University.
About Anchor Health Properties
Anchor Health Properties is a national, full-service healthcare real estate development, management, leasing, and investment serving investors and health systems. Anchor takes a strategic approach to navigating the extremely competitive healthcare marketplace, considering multiple angles, such as retail drivers, customer experience, branding and efficiency of the project. We develop and manage projects across the United States that respond to the new landscape of employed physicians, team-based care, the need to optimize assets and reduce duplication, and the integration of care and technology. Anchor manages and leases roughly six million square feet of medical office space, inclusive of numerous projects under construction. Anchor maintains ten offices nationally and features more than 70 professionals in its ranks. Over the past several years, Anchor principals have acquired and/or developed over $3 billion of medical real estate across the country. Healthcare today calls not only for new and more efficient ways of delivering outpatient services, but also a different kind of healthcare development and management company. For more information, please visit: www.anchorhealthproperties.com.
Contact:
Rachael Hall, Anchor Health Properties
rhall@anchorhealthproperties.com; 302-655-1010