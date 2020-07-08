ATLANTA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Atlanta-based Brandelyn Hall (Brandy) Smith a VP, Retail Branch Manager. She has more than 20 years of industry experience, having started with a real estate law firm in 1999 before being recruited by one of the largest private mortgage brokerage firms.
"Brandy has achieved success with her down-to-earth approach and white-glove service," says Dan Smith (no relation), President of First Community Mortgage. "Because of her dedication to her customers, she has developed a loyal customer and referral partner following who continually make referrals to her, which is one of the greatest compliments a mortgage professional can receive."
Brandy Smith helps clients with all mortgage residential loan types, and especially loves working with U.S. Veterans, as her dad is a disabled veteran.
"I am committed to achieving my clients' financial goals," she says. "My custom mortgage planning helps maximize financial benefits and the best possible terms for each clients' specific qualifying factors. I pride myself on making sure my clients receive the 'White Glove' experience from start to finish. My team and I hope to change clients' perceptions of the mortgage process – even making it fun and satisfying."
Away from the office, Smith commits time to family and the community, including her young daughter. The Georgia native received mortgage production awards for 2016, 2017 and 2018 and has completed three half marathons. She earned her bachelor's degree (Honors) from Kennesaw State University and also completed the Principles of Mortgage Finance at Capstone Institute of Mortgage Finance in 2002.
While based in and helping clients across Metro Atlanta, Brandy Smith (NMLS #6212) does business nationally, with many of her repeat and referral clients throughout the Southeastern and Northeastern United States. She can be reached at 404-932-7022 or Brandy.Smith@FCMhomeloans.com.
Founded in 2002, First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and originates mortgages in 44 states. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. First Community Mortgage was the recipient of the Mortgage Bankers Association's prestigious 2017 Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award for Market Outreach Strategies. FCM was included in the Top 100 Mortgage Company in America list, Mortgage Executive Magazine, 2012 – 2018. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com
Media inquiries
B. Andrew (Drew) Plant
243143@email4pr.com
678-637-5532
First Community Mortgage
Megan Chastain, AVP of Marketing
Megan.Chastain@FCMpartners.com
731-610-1504