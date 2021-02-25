BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on its decade-long successful run in the US startup ecosystem, KiwiTech, LLC, has launched its European operations, by building the first European regional hub in Bucharest, Romania - one of the fastest growing startup ecosystems across the globe.
Over the last decade, KiwiTech has established a strong "ecosystem as a service" platform by helping early and growth-stage startups with their technology, capital and go-to-market needs. KiwiTech's model of working with entrepreneurs to navigate their daily business challenges while building a stronger local community of incubators, accelerators, and investors will continue to be the focal point as the company begins its EU regional operations.
"Expanding our successful startup platform into Europe has always been on the horizon," said Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO of KiwiTech. "The tremendous growth of our unique business model and the strong support from various stakeholders in the United States has inspired us to expand the platform and its benefits to new regions outside the US, with Europe always being one of our top ecosystem destinations."
"We're thrilled to venture into Europe's thriving startup landscape," said Mohsin Syed, EVP and Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. "Establishing our presence in Europe is a strong validation to the region's growing prominence as a booming hub for innovation and we are proud to become part of it. Our outstanding network of 2,000+ transatlantic investors is committed to supporting top-class innovators, entrepreneurs and companies with funding opportunities and acceleration services addressing the fast-growing European ecosystem."
"With a presence on 2 continents already, KiwiTech is one of the largest US entrepreneurship networks committed to strengthening the transatlantic partnerships and adding value to the European recovery and resilience plan leading the way towards a more entrepreneurial and sustainable Europe," said Virgil Paraschiveanu, Senior Director - Strategic Partnerships at KiwiTech, who is heading the expansion of KiwiTech's operations in Europe.
Next to announcing its launch in the region, KiwiTech is hosting Innovation Europe, its first virtual event in the region, on 23 March 2021. The event focuses on bridging the gap between funders and founders in Europe and aims to bring together leading investors, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and associations spearheading innovation and change in the region.
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ investors and 400+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 450+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit https://www.kiwitech.com/
