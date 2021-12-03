NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, a live streaming instruction company, is expanding its services in the state of New York to combat the teacher shortage crisis by bringing the country's best teachers seamlessly to students in New York.
The launch was triggered by partnerships with Monticello Central School District, East Bloomfield Central School District, Morristown Central School District, Putnam-Westchester BOCES, Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES and Democracy Prep Public Schools Inc NY and many more districts and schools.
As the K-12 system evolves, districts in New York are currently struggling to find teachers to teach core academic classes and also to provide never-before-offered K-12 classes like Computer Science, Cybersecurity, German, American Sign Language and more.
New York's teacher shortage was facing crisis levels even before the COVID-19 pandemic upended schools throughout the state. Now, with this new partnership, Elevate K-12 is actively looking to expand to neighboring districts in New York to continue to solve issues surrounding teacher vacancies and reduced class offerings.
Elevate K-12's mission is to solve the nation's teacher shortage crisis by empowering teachers to work from anywhere in the country, on their own schedule, while providing schools the opportunity to bring in high-quality, certified teachers for subjects they couldn't otherwise offer due to lack of teachers in their zip code.
The U.S. has 22 million low-income students, many of whom lack access to quality teachers. Meanwhile, the teaching industry has failed to keep up with the modern practices and progressive flexibility of other labor markets, forcing Americans with a passion for teaching to consider other career paths rather than work in underserved areas where they're needed the most.
Elevate K-12 prides itself on being an instruction company with a laser-focus on teacher quality. According to the company's CEO, Shaily Baranwal, by allowing teachers the ability to work from home with flexible hours from their zip code, Elevate K-12 is addressing the root causes of today's teacher shortage by removing the zip code barrier in finding great teachers.
Elevate K-12 currently operates in 27 states and aims to rapidly expand to offer its proprietary Live Instruction Management Technology across the entire U.S. and beyond.
"We're excited to be one step closer to solving the teacher shortage crisis by entering New York," said Baranwal. "Elevate K-12 is like the Peloton for school teachers. It's not the bike that made that company so successful, it's the network of talented trainers who are now accessible to anyone and everyone, even if your closest spin class is two towns over. We're bringing that same accessibility to teachers and classrooms."
About Elevate K-12
Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instruction-technology company that brings high-quality live streaming instruction into K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12's unique instructional solution to solve their teacher shortage challenges, overuse of long-term substitutes or low-quality teachers. Its tech-enabled service comprises Proprietary Live Instructional Management Technology, Live Instruction Service, Curriculum and Classroom Management to provide the necessary tools for collaborative teaching and learning that emulates the experience of a real, physical classroom. Elevate K-12 currently operates in more than 15 states and is rapidly expanding to new states across the U.S. in K-12 schools. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
