NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''NEWA,'' ''we,'' ''our'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in waste water filtration, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The year ended December 31, 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2018):
Revenues decreased by 20% from $47 million to $37.6 million in 2019, the decrease in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 was mainly due to in 2017-2018, the revenue of Laixi operation project accounted for a large proportion of the whole year's revenue. In 2019, there was no such operation project that generated as much revenue.
Cost of revenues decreased by 17% from $26 million to $21.7 million in 2019, the decrease in cost of revenues directly corresponded to the decrease in revenue during the same year.
Gross profit decreased by 24% from $20.9 million to $15.9 million in 2019, while the gross profit margin was 42% in 2019.
Net income (before currency translation loss) decreased by 40% from $7.2 million to $4.3 million in 2019, and the net profit margin in 2019 was 11.48%.
Total assets increased by 26% from $62 million to $78 million in 2019 mainly driven by the new production facility and production line completed during the year.
Basic earnings per share was $0.40 in 2019, compared to $0.67 in 2018 and $0.26 in 2017.
Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's CEO, commented "We are pleased with our accomplishments in 2019, we moved our business office to a new industrial park, management has focused its attention to strategic adjustments of operations and administration, invested more effort in an innovative team for the construction of new products, established a new R & D laboratory, completed our new automatic DTRO membrane production line to achieve high production standard, instituted a chief engineer responsible for product quality in each of the industries we serve, and developed a new patented process package."
In 2020, we will continue to make more efforts to skillfully apply our products to more wastewater treatment fields and undertake larger projects, in order to achieve company's eternal goal of "renewable resources (New Water) recycling".
About Newater Technology, Inc.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd., specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Newater provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and services, and, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water. Newater also provides wastewater treatment services, such as landfill leachate treatment and purification services.
More information about the Company can be found at www.dtNEWA.com.
The Company's products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:
- Landfill leachate;
- Wastewater from coal mines;
- Industrial park common effluent; and
- Briny wastewater.
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,944,765
$
2,461,501
Restricted cash, current
4,021,177
6,033,482
Accounts receivable, net
11,293,625
10,064,847
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
2,392,087
1,948,009
Notes receivable
360,505
6,999
Inventories
13,715,369
13,762,959
Deposit - related party
-
10,180
Deferred cost of revenue
221,737
343,090
Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net
4,699,755
4,904,290
Total current assets
46,649,020
39,535,357
Retentions receivable, non-current
734,140
344,856
Property, plant and equipment, net
24,611,862
18,753,340
Land use right, net
2,008,096
2,078,240
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
141,016
-
Deferred tax assets
-
604,064
Deposit on loan agreement
918,643
436,275
Long-term investments
2,997,419
-
Total assets
$
78,060,196
$
61,752,132
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors
$
8,099,529
$
5,353,538
Accounts payable - related parties
5,225,004
3,389,148
Loans due within one year
11,809,449
10,867,111
Advances from customers
5,522,913
2,953,595
Advances from customers - related parties
7,254,968
586,719
Income tax payables
322,419
732,699
Accrued expenses and other payables
6,971,505
6,375,800
Operating lease liabilities, current
56,852
-
Deferred income
43,061
-
Total current liabilities
45,305,700
30,258,610
Deferred Income, non-current
43,061
-
Deferred tax liabilities
288,687
-
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
68,420
-
Long term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
1,377,217
4,449,889
Total non-current liabilities
1,777,385
4,449,889
Total liabilities
47,083,085
34,708,499
Shareholders' equity
Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,10,809,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018)
10,809
10,809
Additional paid-in capital
26,303,348
15,059,181
Statutory reserves
2,267,219
1,765,711
Retained earnings
3,946,021
11,380,149
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,550,286)
(1,172,217)
Total shareholders' equity
30,977,111
27,043,633
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
78,060,196
$
61,752,132
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Years ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Net revenues
$
23,716,978
$
25,973,963
$
16,192,503
Net revenues from related parties
13,857,014
21,066,741
9,146,994
Total revenues
37,573,992
47,040,704
25,339,497
Cost of revenues
20,233,998
20,474,072
17,199,866
Cost of revenues from related parties
1,450,627
5,669,252
-
Total cost of revenues
21,684,625
26,143,324
17,199,866
Gross profit
15,889,367
20,897,380
8,139,631
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
10,148,039
12,025,924
5,452,349
Total operating expenses
10,148,039
12,025,924
5,452,349
Income from operations
5,741,328
8,871,456
2,687,282
Interest expense
1,087,051
658,290
242,707
Interest income
(38,328)
(26,632)
(112,592)
Government grants
(946,164)
(627,748)
(513,538)
Investment loss
17,023
-
-
Other expenses (income)
(153,546)
(1,162)
3,956
Total other expenses (income)
(33,964)
2,748
(379,467)
Income before income taxes provisions
5,775,292
8,868,708
3,066,749
Income tax provisions
1,463,745
1,657,279
475,818
Net income
$
4,311,547
$
7,211,429
$
2,590,931
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(378,069)
(1,159,084)
535,810
Total comprehensive income
$
3,933,478
$
6,052,345
$
3,126,741
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.67
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.40
$
0.67
$
0.26
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
10,809,000
10,809,000
9,864,479
Diluted
10,809,000
10,809,000
9,864,479
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Number of Shares
Common Shares
Additional Paid-in Capital
Retained Earnings
Statutory Reserves
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
Total Shareholder's Equity
Balance, January 1, 2017
9,199,000
$
9,199
$
7,949,466
$
2,960,698
$
382,802
$
(548,943)
$
10,753,222
Net income
2,590,931
2,590,931
Statutory reserves
(322,896)
322,896
-
Issuance of common shares for cash
1,610,000
1,610
7,109,715
7,111,325
Foreign currency translation adjustment
535,810
535,810
Balance, December 31, 2017
10,809,000
$
10,809
$
15,059,181
$
5,228,733
$
705,698
$
(13,133)
$
20,991,288
Net income
7,211,429
7,211,429
Statutory reserves
(1,060,013)
1,060,013
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,159,084)
(1,159,084)
Balance, December 31, 2018
10,809,000
$
10,809
$
15,059,181
$
11,380,149
$
1,765,711
$
(1,172,217)
$
27,043,633
Net loss
4,311,547
4,311,547
Statutory reserves
(501,508)
501,508
-
Capital increase from retained earnings
11,244,167
(11,244,167)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(378,069)
(378,069)
Balance, December 31, 2019
10,809,000
$
10,809
$
26,303,348
$
3,946,021
$
2,267,219
$
(1,550,286)
$
30,977,111
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
4,311,547
$
7,211,429
$
2,590,931
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Loss from equity method investment
17,023
-
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,549,296
558,327
233,493
Deferred income taxes
892,548
(118,199)
(312,997)
Bad debt expense
1,243,709
280,228
229,707
Amortization of debt issuance costs
324,221
103,772
-
Noncash lease expense
41,935
-
-
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
1,367
13,256
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(1,509,728)
(5,327,278)
(5,076,425)
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
(1,103,104)
(1,427,078)
2,821,621
Notes receivable
(356,648)
(7,276)
70,000
Inventories
(2,923,465)
(5,762,750)
(4,923,400)
Deferred cost of revenue
117,910
383,382
(657,875)
Deferred cost of revenue - related party
-
1,765,856
(1,795,222)
Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net
(311,090)
(2,108,928)
(412,955)
Due from related parties
-
-
703
Retentions receivable, non-current
(397,157)
(358,505)
-
Deposit - related party
10,134
(10,583)
-
Other non-current assets
-
-
4,719
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors
2,839,752
996,619
2,577,192
Accounts payable - related parties
1,896,054
3,269,238
248,695
Deferred income
43,433
-
(26,639)
Advances from customers
2,630,143
2,420,363
(220,483)
Advances from customers - related parties
6,733,465
(125,099)
719,550
Due to related parties
-
-
5,102
Deferred income, non-current
43,433
-
-
Operating lease liabilities
(76,752)
-
-
Income tax payables
(404,231)
267,988
144,944
Accrued expenses and other payables
(2,322,199)
(4,481,539)
589,638
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
13,291,596
(2,456,777)
(3,189,701)
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for equity investments
(3,015,119)
-
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,316,967)
(5,511,732)
(1,482,360)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
427,261
22,072
-
Advances to third party
-
-
(1,236,490)
Repayments from third party
-
-
1,236,490
Repayments from related parties
-
-
2,960
Deposit on acquisition of subsidiary
-
(200,000)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,904,825)
(5,689,660)
(1,479,400)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuances of common shares
-
-
7,111,325
Repayment to related parties
-
(9,703)
(739,973)
Deposit on loan agreement
(503,939)
(473,698)
-
Proceeds from loans due within one year
7,454,711
11,493,557
8,805,683
Repayment of loans due within one year
(8,046,350)
(11,952,224)
(3,283,830)
Proceeds from long-term loans
6,376,169
8,631,493
-
Payment of debt issuance costs
(335,938)
(284,219)
-
Repayment of long-term loans
(7,736,415)
(730,595)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,791,762)
6,674,611
11,893,205
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(124,050)
(404,956)
222,973
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5,470,959
(1,876,782)
7,447,077
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
8,494,983
10,371,765
2,924,688
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year
$
13,965,942
$
8,494,983
$
10,371,765
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
608,431
$
689,867
$
244,753
Cash paid for income taxes
$
977,755
$
1,507,489
$
656,602
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Properties acquired with loans
$
-
$
52,161
$
206,000
Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment
$
2,980,582
$
2,636,770
$
7,445,478
Operating expenses paid by related parties
$
-
$
9,703
$
-
Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories
$
2,791,339
$
1,566,314
$
-
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,944,765
$
2,461,501
$
3,118,080
Restricted cash
4,021,177
6,033,482
7,253,685
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
13,965,942
$
8,494,983
$
10,371,765