NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''NEWA,'' ''we,'' ''our'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in waste water filtration, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The year ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2019):
Revenues increased by 36% from $37.6 million to $51.16 million in 2020, our revenue growth in the year 2020 resulted primarily from increased demand for our systems. These increases can be evidenced in the total revenue from project sales, number of end customers, and number of large-scale projects.
Cost of revenues increased by 43% from $21.7 million to $30.99 million in 2020, the increase in cost of revenues directly corresponded to the increase in revenue during the same year.
Gross profit increased by 27% from $15.9 million to $20.2 million in 2020, while the gross profit margin was 39% in 2020.
Net income (before currency translation loss) increased by 29% from $4.3 million to $5.6 million in 2020, and the net profit margin in 2020 was 11%.
Total assets increased by 19% from $78 million to $93 million in 2020 mainly driven by the purchasing of more inventories and prepayment made for a land use right.
Basic earnings per share was $0.51 in 2020, compared to $0. 40 in 2019 and $0. 67 in 2018.
Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's CEO, commented "We are pleased with our accomplishments in 2020, we overcame the impact of COVID-19 epidemic. In the depressed market, we overcame difficulties and exploited the huge market in coal mine drainage treatment by using the company's patented process package and we completed the construction and production of the project in the same year. We are pleased with the expansion of our business in the field of steel coking wastewater treatment as well."
In 2021, we will continue to make more efforts to skillfully apply our products to more wastewater treatment fields and undertake larger projects, in order to achieve company's eternal goal of "renewable resources (New Water) recycling."
About Newater Technology, Inc.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd., specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Newater provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and services, and, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water. Newater also provides wastewater treatment services, such as landfill leachate treatment and purification services.
The Company's products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:
- Landfill leachate;
- Wastewater from coal mines;
- Industrial park common effluent; and
- Briny wastewater.
More information about the Company can be found at: www.dtNEWA.com
Notice
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its ability to apply its products to more industries and obtain larger projects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the water filtration industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,462,530
$
9,944,765
Restricted cash
-
4,021,177
Accounts receivable, net
18,038,582
11,293,625
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
8,806,238
2,392,087
Notes receivable
107,235
360,505
Inventories
21,737,156
13,715,369
Deferred cost of revenue
-
221,737
Advance to suppliers and other current assets, net
6,196,694
4,515,435
Advance to suppliers and other current asset - related parties
1,678,462
-
Total current assets
61,026,897
46,464,700
Retentions receivable, non-current
4,651
734,140
Property, plant and equipment, net
22,538,664
24,611,862
Land use rights, net
2,093,873
2,008,096
Intangible asset, net
151,677
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
93,848
141,016
Deposit on loan agreement
-
918,643
Long-term investments
1,074,142
2,997,419
Long-term prepaid expenses
6,252,109
184,320
Total assets
$
93,235,861
$
78,060,196
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors
$
8,922,232
$
8,099,529
Accounts payable - related parties
3,100,923
5,225,004
Loans due within one year
27,268,410
11,809,449
Due to related parties
5,785,045
-
Advances from customers
2,876,306
5,522,913
Advances from customers - related parties
23,898
7,254,968
Income tax payables
798,991
322,419
Accrued expenses and other payables
5,414,379
6,971,505
Operating lease liabilities, current
35,419
56,852
Deferred income, current
45,958
43,061
Total current liabilities
54,271,561
45,305,700
Deferred income, non-current
-
43,061
Deferred tax liabilities
75,204
288,687
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
37,604
68,420
Long-term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
-
1,377,217
Total non-current liabilities
112,808
1,777,385
Total liabilities
54,384,369
47,083,085
Shareholders' equity
Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares
authorized,10,809,000 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
10,809
10,809
Additional paid-in capital
26,303,348
26,303,348
Statutory reserves
2,941,715
2,267,219
Retained earnings
8,834,286
3,946,021
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
761,334
(1,550,286)
Total shareholders' equity
38,851,492
30,977,111
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
93,235,861
$
78,060,196
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Years ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Net revenues
$
26,350,543
$
23,716,978
$
25,973,963
Net revenues from related parties
24,808,223
13,857,014
21,066,741
Total revenues
51,158,766
37,573,992
47,040,704
Cost of revenues
30,284,897
20,233,998
20,474,072
Cost of revenues from related parties
706,401
1,450,627
5,669,252
Total cost of revenues
30,991,298
21,684,625
26,143,324
Gross profit
20,167,468
15,889,367
20,897,380
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13,143,993
10,148,039
12,025,924
Total operating expenses
13,143,993
10,148,039
12,025,924
Income from operations
7,023,475
5,741,328
8,871,456
Interest expense
1,757,396
1,087,051
658,290
Interest income
(73,344)
(38,328)
(26,632)
Government grants
(1,985,061)
(946,164)
(627,748)
Loss from equity investments
560,969
17,023
-
Other expenses (income)
215,501
(153,546)
(1,162)
Total other expenses (income)
475,461
(33,964)
2,748
Income before income taxes provisions
6,548,014
5,775,292
8,868,708
Income tax provisions
985,253
1,463,745
1,657,279
Net income
5,562,761
4,311,547
7,211,429
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,311,620
(378,069)
(1,159,084)
Total comprehensive income
$
7,874,381
$
3,933,478
$
6,052,345
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.51
$
0.40
$
0.67
Diluted
$
0.51
$
0.40
$
0.67
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
10,809,000
10,809,000
10,809,000
Diluted
10,809,000
10,809,000
10,809,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Number of Shares
Common Shares
Additional Paid-in Capital
Retained
Statutory Reserves
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Total Shareholder's Equity
Balance, December 31, 2017
10,809,000
$
10,809
$
15,059,181
$
5,228,733
$
705,698
$
(13,133)
$
20,991,288
Net income
7,211,429
7,211,429
Statutory reserves
(1,060,013)
1,060,013
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,159,084)
(1,159,084)
Balance, December 31, 2018
10,809,000
$
10,809
$
15,059,181
$
11,380,149
$
1,765,711
$
(1,172,217)
$
27,043,633
Net income
4,311,547
4,311,547
Statutory reserves
(501,508)
501,508
-
Capital increase from retained earnings
11,244,167
(11,244,167)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(378,069)
(378,069)
Balance, December 31, 2019
10,809,000
$
10,809
$
26,303,348
$
3,946,021
$
2,267,219
$
(1,550,286)
$
30,977,111
Net income
5,562,761
5,562,761
Statutory reserves
(674,496)
674,496
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,311,620
2,311,620
Balance, December 31, 2020
10,809,000
$
10,809
$
26,303,348
$
8,834,286
$
2,941,715
$
761,334
$
38,851,492
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
5,562,761
$
4,311,547
$
7,211,429
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Loss from equity method investments, net
560,969
17,023
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,159,715
1,549,296
558,327
Deferred income taxes
(220,332)
892,548
(118,199)
Allowance for credit losses
796,800
1,243,709
280,228
Amortization of debt issuance costs
161,911
324,221
103,772
Noncash lease expense
61,260
41,935
-
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
35,587
1,367
13,256
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(6,683,358)
(1,509,728)
(5,327,278)
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
(5,915,753)
(1,103,104)
(1,427,078)
Notes receivable
262,542
(356,648)
(7,276)
Inventories
(3,791,230)
(2,923,465)
(5,762,750)
Deferred cost of revenue
223,880
117,910
383,382
Deferred cost of revenue – related party
-
-
1,765,856
Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net
(564,652)
(311,090)
(2,035,701)
Advances to suppliers and other current asset - related parties
(1,587,875)
-
-
Retentions receivable, non-current
736,837
(397,157)
(358,505)
Deposit - related party
-
10,134
(10,583)
Other non-current assets
-
-
-
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors
247,588
2,839,752
996,619
Accounts payable - related parties
(2,341,946)
1,896,054
3,269,238
Deferred income
-
43,433
-
Advances from customers
(2,855,229)
2,630,143
2,420,363
Advances from customers - related parties
(7,302,490)
6,733,465
(125,099)
Deferred income, non-current
(43,478)
43,433
-
Operating lease liabilities
(111,195)
(76,752)
-
Income tax payables
430,333
(404,231)
267,988
Accrued expenses and other payables
(2,455,366)
(2,322,199)
(4,481,539)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(22,632,721)
13,291,596
(2,383,550)
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for long-term investment
(2,873,522)
(3,015,119)
-
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investment
4,574,914
-
-
Purchase of intangible asset
(143,491)
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,355,101)
(2,316,967)
(5,511,732)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
40,805
427,261
22,072
Prepayment for property, plant and equipment
(5,862,026)
-
(73,227)
Deposit on acquisition of subsidiary
-
-
(200,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(5,618,421)
(4,904,825)
(5,762,887)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from related parties
5,386,618
-
-
Repayment to related parties
-
-
(9,703)
Deposit on loan agreements
-
(503,939)
(473,698)
Collection of deposits on loan agreements
911,809
-
-
Proceeds from loans due within one year
25,405,697
7,454,711
11,493,557
Repayment of loans due within one year
(7,601,156)
(8,046,350)
(11,952,224)
Proceeds from long-term loans
-
6,376,169
8,631,493
Payment of debt issuance costs
-
(335,938)
(284,219)
Repayment of long-term loans
(5,762,171)
(7,736,415)
(730,595)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
18,340,797
(2,791,762)
6,674,611
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
406,933
(124,050)
(404,956)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(9,503,412)
5,470,959
(1,876,782)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
13,965,942
8,494,983
10,371,765
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year
$
4,462,530
$
13,965,942
$
8,494,983
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
1,555,485
$
608,431
$
689,867
Cash paid for income taxes
$
775,240
$
977,755
$
1,507,489
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Properties acquired with loans
$
-
$
-
$
52,161
Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment
$
158,806
$
2,980,582
$
2,636,770
Operating expenses paid by related parties
$
-
$
-
$
9,703
Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories
$
548,058
$
2,791,339
$
1,566,314
Transfer from prepayments to property, plant and equipment
$
72,850
$
-
$
-
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,462,530
$
9,944,765
$
2,461,501
Restricted cash
-
4,021,177
6,033,482
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
4,462,530
$
13,965,942
$
8,494,983
