NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''NEWA,'' ''we,'' ''our'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in waste water filtration, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The year ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2019):

Revenues increased by 36% from $37.6 million to $51.16 million in 2020, our revenue growth in the year 2020 resulted primarily from increased demand for our systems. These increases can be evidenced in the total revenue from project sales, number of end customers, and number of large-scale projects.

Cost of revenues increased by 43% from $21.7 million to $30.99 million in 2020, the increase in cost of revenues directly corresponded to the increase in revenue during the same year.

Gross profit increased by 27% from $15.9 million to $20.2 million in 2020, while the gross profit margin was 39% in 2020.

Net income (before currency translation loss) increased by 29% from $4.3 million to $5.6 million in 2020, and the net profit margin in 2020 was 11%.

Total assets increased by 19% from $78 million to $93 million in 2020 mainly driven by the purchasing of more inventories and prepayment made for a land use right.

Basic earnings per share was $0.51 in 2020, compared to $0. 40 in 2019 and $0. 67 in 2018.

Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's CEO, commented "We are pleased with our accomplishments in 2020, we overcame the impact of COVID-19 epidemic. In the depressed market, we overcame difficulties and exploited the huge market in coal mine drainage treatment by using the company's patented process package and we completed the construction and production of the project in the same year. We are pleased with the expansion of our business in the field of steel coking wastewater treatment as well."

In 2021, we will continue to make more efforts to skillfully apply our products to more wastewater treatment fields and undertake larger projects, in order to achieve company's eternal goal of "renewable resources (New Water) recycling."

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd., specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Newater provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and services, and, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water. Newater also provides wastewater treatment services, such as landfill leachate treatment and purification services.

More information about the Company can be found at www.dtNEWA.com.

The Company's products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:

  • Landfill leachate;
  • Wastewater from coal mines;
  • Industrial park common effluent; and
  • Briny wastewater.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its ability to apply its products to more industries and obtain larger projects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the water filtration industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Newater Technology, Inc.



Zhuo Zhang (CFO)

Phone: +86 (535) 801-2997

Email: CFO@dtnewa.com

Victor Liu (Corporate Manager)

Phone : +86 150-6383-7878

Email : nliu@jinzhenghb.com

 

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







December 31,





December 31,







2020





2019

















ASSETS

Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$

4,462,530





$

9,944,765



Restricted cash





-







4,021,177



Accounts receivable, net





18,038,582







11,293,625



Accounts receivable - related parties, net





8,806,238







2,392,087



Notes receivable





107,235







360,505



Inventories





21,737,156







13,715,369



Deferred cost of revenue





-







221,737



Advance to suppliers and other current assets, net





6,196,694







4,515,435



Advance to suppliers and other current asset - related parties





1,678,462







-



Total current assets





61,026,897







46,464,700





















Retentions receivable, non-current





4,651







734,140



Property, plant and equipment, net





22,538,664







24,611,862



Land use rights, net





2,093,873







2,008,096



Intangible asset, net





151,677







-



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





93,848







141,016



Deposit on loan agreement





-







918,643



Long-term investments





1,074,142







2,997,419



Long-term prepaid expenses





6,252,109







184,320



Total assets



$

93,235,861





$

78,060,196





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors



$

8,922,232





$

8,099,529



Accounts payable - related parties





3,100,923







5,225,004



Loans due within one year





27,268,410







11,809,449



Due to related parties





5,785,045







-



Advances from customers





2,876,306







5,522,913



Advances from customers - related parties





23,898







7,254,968



Income tax payables





798,991







322,419



Accrued expenses and other payables





5,414,379







6,971,505



Operating lease liabilities, current





35,419







56,852



Deferred income, current





45,958







43,061



Total current liabilities





54,271,561







45,305,700





















Deferred income, non-current





-







43,061



Deferred tax liabilities





75,204







288,687



Operating lease liabilities, non-current





37,604







68,420



Long-term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs





-







1,377,217



Total non-current liabilities





112,808







1,777,385



Total liabilities





54,384,369







47,083,085





















Shareholders' equity

















Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares

authorized,10,809,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)





10,809







10,809



Additional paid-in capital





26,303,348







26,303,348



Statutory reserves





2,941,715







2,267,219



Retained earnings





8,834,286







3,946,021



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





761,334







(1,550,286)



Total shareholders' equity





38,851,492







30,977,111



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

93,235,861





$

78,060,196



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

 

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







For the Years ended December 31,







2020





2019





2018























Net revenues



$

26,350,543





$

23,716,978





$

25,973,963



Net revenues from related parties





24,808,223







13,857,014







21,066,741



Total revenues





51,158,766







37,573,992







47,040,704



Cost of revenues





30,284,897







20,233,998







20,474,072



Cost of revenues from related parties





706,401







1,450,627







5,669,252



Total cost of revenues





30,991,298







21,684,625







26,143,324



Gross profit





20,167,468







15,889,367







20,897,380



Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative expenses





13,143,993







10,148,039







12,025,924



Total operating expenses





13,143,993







10,148,039







12,025,924



Income from operations





7,023,475







5,741,328







8,871,456



Interest expense





1,757,396







1,087,051







658,290



Interest income





(73,344)







(38,328)







(26,632)



Government grants





(1,985,061)







(946,164)







(627,748)



Loss from equity investments





560,969







17,023







-



Other expenses (income)





215,501







(153,546)







(1,162)



Total other expenses (income)





475,461







(33,964)







2,748



Income before income taxes provisions





6,548,014







5,775,292







8,868,708



Income tax provisions





985,253







1,463,745







1,657,279



Net income





5,562,761







4,311,547







7,211,429



Other comprehensive income (loss)

























Foreign currency translation adjustment





2,311,620







(378,069)







(1,159,084)



Total comprehensive income



$

7,874,381





$

3,933,478





$

6,052,345





























Earnings per common share

























Basic



$

0.51





$

0.40





$

0.67



Diluted



$

0.51





$

0.40





$

0.67



Weighted average common shares outstanding

























Basic





10,809,000







10,809,000







10,809,000



Diluted





10,809,000







10,809,000







10,809,000



  The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

 

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Number of Shares



Common Shares



Additional Paid-in Capital



Retained

Earnings

(Deficit)



Statutory Reserves



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

(Loss)



Total Shareholder's Equity

Balance, December 31, 2017





10,809,000



$

10,809



$

15,059,181



$

5,228,733



$

705,698



$

(13,133)



$

20,991,288

Net income























7,211,429

















7,211,429

Statutory reserves























(1,060,013)





1,060,013











-

Foreign currency translation adjustment



































(1,159,084)





(1,159,084)

Balance, December 31, 2018





10,809,000



$

10,809



$

15,059,181



$

11,380,149



$

1,765,711



$

(1,172,217)



$

27,043,633

Net income























4,311,547

















4,311,547

Statutory reserves























(501,508)





501,508











-

Capital increase from retained earnings

















11,244,167





(11,244,167)

















-

Foreign currency translation adjustment



































(378,069)





(378,069)

Balance, December 31, 2019





10,809,000



$

10,809



$

26,303,348



$

3,946,021



$

2,267,219



$

(1,550,286)



$

30,977,111

Net income























5,562,761

















5,562,761

Statutory reserves























(674,496)





674,496











-

Foreign currency translation adjustment



































2,311,620





2,311,620

Balance, December 31, 2020





10,809,000



$

10,809



$

26,303,348



$

8,834,286



$

2,941,715



$

761,334



$

38,851,492

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

 

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For the Years Ended December 31,





2020





2019





2018

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income



$

5,562,761





$

4,311,547





$

7,211,429

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:























Loss from equity method investments, net





560,969







17,023







-

Depreciation and amortization expense





2,159,715







1,549,296







558,327

Deferred income taxes





(220,332)







892,548







(118,199)

Allowance for credit losses





796,800







1,243,709







280,228

Amortization of debt issuance costs





161,911







324,221







103,772

Noncash lease expense





61,260







41,935







-

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment





35,587







1,367







13,256

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net





(6,683,358)







(1,509,728)







(5,327,278)

Accounts receivable - related parties, net





(5,915,753)







(1,103,104)







(1,427,078)

Notes receivable





262,542







(356,648)







(7,276)

Inventories





(3,791,230)







(2,923,465)







(5,762,750)

Deferred cost of revenue





223,880







117,910







383,382

Deferred cost of revenue – related party





-







-







1,765,856

Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net





(564,652)







(311,090)







(2,035,701)

Advances to suppliers and other current asset - related parties





(1,587,875)







-







-

Retentions receivable, non-current





736,837







(397,157)







(358,505)

Deposit - related party





-







10,134







(10,583)

Other non-current assets







-





-







-

Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors





247,588







2,839,752







996,619

Accounts payable - related parties





(2,341,946)







1,896,054







3,269,238

Deferred income





-







43,433







-

Advances from customers





(2,855,229)







2,630,143







2,420,363

Advances from customers - related parties





(7,302,490)







6,733,465







(125,099)

Deferred income, non-current





(43,478)







43,433







-

Operating lease liabilities





(111,195)







(76,752)







-

Income tax payables





430,333







(404,231)







267,988

Accrued expenses and other payables





(2,455,366)







(2,322,199)







(4,481,539)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





(22,632,721)







13,291,596







(2,383,550)

























Cash flows from investing activities























Cash paid for long-term investment





(2,873,522)







(3,015,119)







-

Proceeds from disposal of long-term investment





4,574,914







-







-

Purchase of intangible asset





(143,491)









-







Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(1,355,101)







(2,316,967)







(5,511,732)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment





40,805







427,261







22,072

Prepayment for property, plant and equipment





(5,862,026)







-







(73,227)

Deposit on acquisition of subsidiary





-







-







(200,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(5,618,421)







(4,904,825)







(5,762,887)

























Cash flows from financing activities























Proceeds from related parties





5,386,618







-







-

Repayment to related parties





-







-







(9,703)

Deposit on loan agreements





-







(503,939)







(473,698)

Collection of deposits on loan agreements





911,809







-







-

Proceeds from loans due within one year





25,405,697







7,454,711







11,493,557

Repayment of loans due within one year





(7,601,156)







(8,046,350)







(11,952,224)

Proceeds from long-term loans





-







6,376,169







8,631,493

Payment of debt issuance costs





-







(335,938)







(284,219)

Repayment of long-term loans





(5,762,171)







(7,736,415)







(730,595)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





18,340,797







(2,791,762)







6,674,611

























Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





406,933







(124,050)







(404,956)

























Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(9,503,412)







5,470,959







(1,876,782)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year





13,965,942







8,494,983







10,371,765

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year



$

4,462,530





$

13,965,942





$

8,494,983

























Supplemental cash flow information























Cash paid for interest



$

1,555,485





$

608,431





$

689,867

Cash paid for income taxes



$

775,240





$

977,755





$

1,507,489

























Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Properties acquired with loans



$

-





$

-





$

52,161

Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment



$

158,806





$

2,980,582





$

2,636,770

Operating expenses paid by related parties



$

-





$

-





$

9,703

Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories



$

548,058





$

2,791,339





$

1,566,314

Transfer from prepayments to property, plant and equipment



$

72,850





$

-





$

-

























Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets























Cash and cash equivalents



$

4,462,530





$

9,944,765





$

2,461,501

Restricted cash





-







4,021,177







6,033,482

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$

4,462,530





$

13,965,942





$

8,494,983

 

