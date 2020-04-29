FULTON, Md., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, one of the nation's leading VA mortgage companies, today announced it had hired Pooja Bansal as SVP of human resources and communications.
"Pooja's experience in strategy, operations, and customer-centric leadership will be a valuable addition to the NewDay USA team," said NewDay USA Founder and CEO, Rob Posner. "As Senior Vice President of our Human Resources and Communications, she will play an important role in the growth of our company and in changing the lives of veteran families."
Throughout 13 years of experience in design thinking, analytics and customer service, Bansal most recently was AVP and Service Manager for Barclays USA. At SEI Investments, she specialized in technology, global operations and client services, where she was responsible for building a superior customer service culture while integrating key efficiencies. She led initiatives to promote women into technology and leadership roles as well as knowledge enrichment programs. As SVP of Human Resources and Communications, Bansal will be instrumental in leading NewDay USA's growth to 1,000 team members over the next year. She will develop programs and systems for the hiring, selection and development of new and existing team members.
"Pooja is coming to NewDay at a pivotal moment in the company's history," NewDay USA Chairman Rear Admiral Tom Lynch said. "She is exceptionally accomplished, and I know that having her on our leadership team will contribute significantly to our growth over the next year."
Bansal will assist in leading NewDay's efforts to increase productivity and enhance its global efficiencies. She graduated with a BTech degree in Information Technology from Kurukshetra University and earned an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
"It's a privilege for me to join the NewDay USA team," Bansal said. "NewDay offers all its team members the opportunity to serve a noble purpose and to be a part of something larger than themselves."
NewDay USA is dedicated to making homeownership possible for all of our nation's servicemen and women, veterans and their families.
About NewDay USA
NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active servicemembers, veterans, and their families achieve homeownership and a financial plan for their future. The company was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional. NewDay is a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer, and also earned the designation of having delegated authority to close VA-guaranteed loans. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals.
Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and has been a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.