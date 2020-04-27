FULTON, Md., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, one of the nation's leading VA mortgage companies, today announced Eugene Mizin as senior vice president of operations and finance. NewDay USA has built a leadership team to achieve its mission to serve 1 million veteran families.
"Eugene has been instrumental in building NewDay's data-driven approach that blends performance metrics with performance management systems," said NewDay USA Founder and CEO Rob Posner. "Eugene represents our nation's next generation of mortgage banking leaders. His leadership will have an important role in driving our company's vision to help every veteran become a homeowner."
As NewDay's Vice President of Finance and Operations, Mizin led multiple major programs and quality control programs for the company. His demonstrated expertise in performance management systems to manage and improve performance and processes has been instrumental in maintaining the company's continual focus on customer service and helping veteran families realize their benefits and their dream of homeownership.
As Vice President of Operations, Mizin assisted in leading NewDay's efforts to build NewDay USA's offshore capability in India. He has played a key role in developing programs and systems for the hiring, selection and development of new and existing team members.
Mizin is leading NewDay's efforts to increase productivity and enhance its global efficiencies. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a BA in international business and went on to receive his MBA in accounting and finance at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
"It's a privilege for me to serve our nation's servicemen and women, and in helping to put them and their families in a better place," Mizin said. "They served us, now it's our turn to serve them."
NewDay USA is dedicated to making homeownership possible for all of our nation's servicemen and women, Veterans and their families.
About NewDay USA
NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.
Press Contact:
Sam Garcia
Strategic Vantage
SamGarcia@StrategicVantage.com
214.762.4457