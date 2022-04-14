Top to Bottom Redevelopment Breathes New Life into Airport Corridor
SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading the revitalization of San Antonio's airport corridor, the Marriott San Antonio Airport Hotel opens to guests on Thursday, April 14, 2022. After a massive re-imagining that took the original building down to the studs and reconfigured the entirety of the space, the new urban oasis is ushering in a new era of local gathering spots, meeting spaces, event options and guest rooms. Hotel offerings include an expansive Great Room with ample space to mingle and network; a trendy indoor-outdoor bar; an outdoor pool with unique water features; and a substantial amount of dining, meeting, social and event space.
Located just four minutes from San Antonio International Airport and central to everything there is to see and do in the city, the stunning hotel will serve as a gatehouse to the city for travelers, as well as a retreat for the neighborhood locals who are looking to relax and unwind.
The redevelopment, led by The Bricton Group and The Gettys Group Companies, positions Marriott San Antonio Airport to be the new anchor of San Antonio's airport meeting and hospitality scene. In addition to a newly reconfigured layout, the 367-room hotel also includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, communal tables that offer plug-and-play technology to work and collaborate, an outdoor patio terrace for meetings and events, an elevated lounge for Marriott Bonvoy members, a grab-and-go food market and much more. The new Marriott combines contemporary style with unmatched convenience, including a free shuttle service to the airport and a breakfast buffet in the mornings.
"This marks the third major deep-turn redevelopment of a Marriott full-service asset that The Bricton Group has overseen and managed," said Edward J. Doherty, President & CEO of The Bricton Group. "The other two are award-winning hotels and we look forward to this one being equally as successful. The Bricton culture is based on recruiting and training top team members and San Antonio carries on that tradition. Guests at Bricton-managed hotels can expect best-in-class service and we look forward to providing that quality and level of service to the San Antonio community."
With over 15,000 square feet of flexible event and meeting space, the hotel is optimal for diverse event and meeting needs. Function spaces include a grand ballroom, junior ballroom and 19 flexible meeting spaces—ideal for groups of all sizes. Combining indoor and outdoor environments, the Pearl Boardroom and Alamo Heights Ballroom open up to the outdoor terrace, creating an unmatched space to host meetings and social events.
Natural light throughout—from the expansive Great Room to the meeting spaces, and into the fitness center—will refresh guests. The hotel's interiors by global interior design firm, The Gettys Group Companies, are inspired by interlacing patterns; bright colors; and textures from San Antonio's parks, neighborhoods, and the rivers of Texas which create an organic and tranquil atmosphere.
"Our goal was to create a sense of place in the Marriott San Antonio Airport Hotel that captured the culture and community of San Antonio," said Andrew Fay, President of The Gettys Group Companies. "The story of San Antonio has inspired every design decision within the hotel: the textures, lighting, and colors. Even the event spaces have been named after esteemed San Antonio neighborhoods: La Cantera Ballroom, Pearl Boardroom, Alamo Heights Jr Ballroom, Hill Country Conference Center. All of this makes the urban renewal of this special property an extension of who San Antonio is and what the city has to offer."
The hotel's signature bar, AGAVE 210, will soon become everyone's favorite after-work happy hour spot. The indoor-outdoor bar, flanked by a glass window garage door, makes the hotel a perfect location to enjoy a breezy afternoon on the terrace or sit poolside with a drink in hand. The bar will offer signature cocktails as well as Southwestern-inspired cuisine for lunch and dinner.
"We are delighted to once again be partnering with The Bricton Group to deliver an outstanding project, bringing elevated-offerings to the San Antonio market," said The Gettys Group Companies Chairman and CEO Roger Hill.
"Adaptive reuse of an existing building requires a unique skill set and we are delighted with the outcome - a new, state of the art hotel that aligns so beautifully with the city of San Antonio's sustainability policies," added Doherty. "We are thrilled that Marriott entrusted us to deliver what will be a 'crown jewel' in the San Antonio hospitality market."
Marriott San Antonio Airport has hired 90 employees to date and will employ 120 people when fully staffed.
More information and photos in the media kit - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3yp2mgf0ymnd5j9/AACtAs4PIC9MKyT1H4GKsX8ja?dl=0&preview=Marriott+San+Antonio+Airport+Grand+Opening+FINAL+.docx
About Marriott San Antonio Airport Hotel
The newly redeveloped Marriott San Antonio Airport Hotel, located at 77 NE Loop 410 in San Antonio, Texas, is a catalyst for urban renewal in San Antonio's esteemed airport corridor. Close to the airport, convention center, River Walk, shopping, and dining; the 367-room hotel captures the spirit of San Antonio. Top service and amenities, a luxurious pool and 15,000 square feet of meeting space welcome locals and guests alike, creating an inclusive neighborhood-inspired atmosphere.
https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/satma-marriott-san-antonio-airport/
About The Bricton Group
The Bricton Group, based in Chicago, IL is an award-winning national hotel management group operating more than 15 successful multi-branded hotels and resorts. The Bricton Group has served as a leader and innovator in the hospitality industry, specializing in development, ownership, management, and asset management services. Their diverse portfolio shares a culture of hospitality that recognizes and respects the synergy between the hotel property, their guests, and their local communities resulting in exceptional profitability and sustainability. For more information visit http://www.bricton.com.
About The Gettys Group Companies
The Gettys Group Companies has carved a unique place in the hospitality industry landscape as an award-winning, global design and development firm serving Clients from offices in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Middle East. Widely regarded as a leader in the design, branding, procurement and development space, the firm collaborates with the world's foremost hospitality brands and has competed more than 1500 projects in 32 countries. For more information visit http://www.gettys.com.
Media Contact
Leslie Komet, Marriott San Antonio Airport Hotel, 210-326-8992, Leslie@KometCommunications.com
SOURCE Marriott San Antonio Airport Hotel