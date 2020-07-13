THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 results on Monday, August 3, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.
What:
Newpark Resources Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.
Where:
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 18, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13706909#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
Contacts:
Gregg Piontek
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Newpark Resources, Inc.
281-362-6800