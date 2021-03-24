SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newport LLC is pleased to announce that Peter Pfister is the latest partner to join Newport LLC's New England / New York practice.
Mr. Pfister joins this leading middle-market advisory firm as it deepens its resources in transaction services. With over fifty partners in eleven offices across the United States, Newport LLC provides counsel to CEOs and boards as they build their organizations to accommodate rapid growth, pursue strategic objectives, address process and performance improvements, or smooth generational transfers. The Newport partners have deep sector experience and frequently serve in interim or fractional CXO roles for clients. Newport recently launched Newport Transaction Advisory Services to prepare clients for optimal results when accessing capital markets, acquiring and integrating strategic add-ons, and/or seeking a full or partial liquidity event.
Mr. Pfister has been a thirty-five year private equity investor with deep experience in transaction execution and leading value creation strategies for portfolio holdings. Mr. Pfister is the founder and managing partner of Monhegan Partners, LLC, an operationally focused PE investor in the manufacturing, distribution and service sectors. Prior to launching Monhegan Partners, he was a partner in Red Diamond Capital and Weiss Peck & Greer Investments, two middle-market PE firms based in New York. Mr. Pfister started his career as a commercial banker at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co. in New York, where he specialized in leveraged transaction lending. He holds a BA in Economics from Trinity College and an MBA from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.
As an institutional investor, Mr. Pfister has successfully executed multiple buy & build strategies within the food & beverage, building materials, industrial manufacturing and automotive services sectors, among others. He has worked extensively in partnership with entrepreneurial owner-operators and serially successful CEOs alike to drive and monetize sustained stakeholder value.
Newport's CEO, Kevin Poole, commented: "We're delighted to add a partner of Peter's caliber and experience to our firm. He brings the unique perspectives of institutional capital to our partnership, available for the benefit of our clients. His expertise particularly augments of our growing transaction advisory practice."
Mr. Pfister can be reached at: peter.pfister@newportllc.com
Media Contact
Peter Pfister, Newportllc.com, 2122036763, Peter.pfister@newportllc.com
SOURCE Newport LLC