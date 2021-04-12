HOUSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newport LLC is pleased to announce that Terry J. Ingram is the latest partner to join Newport LLC's Southern practice.
Mr. Ingram joins this leading middle-market advisory firm as it deepens its resources in transaction services. With over fifty partners in eleven offices across the United States, Newport LLC provides counsel to CEOs and boards to build their organizations to accommodate rapid growth, pursue strategic objectives, address process and performance improvements, or smooth generational transfers. The Newport partners have deep sector experience and frequently serve in interim or fractional CXO roles for clients. Newport recently launched Newport Transaction Advisory Services to prepare clients for optimal results when accessing capital markets, acquiring, and integrating strategic add-ons, or seeking a full or partial liquidity event.
Mr. Ingram, the founder of VGC consulting in 2019, exemplifies the true character of a 25 plus years entrepreneur by appraising performance and formulating in-depth process improvements and recommendations to C-Suite management, as well as delivering trusted support to diverse manufacturers and end-users, reinforcing all product development components, and interfacing with integral sales, teams, and management. Mr. Ingram founded Allagash International in 2001 and assumed strategic control from start-up to a valve automation and controls company, EPC, and then into manufacturing engineered solutions products. Mr. Ingram, still more eager for growth and expansion, set the conditions necessary to create an international presence and inaugurated offices in the Americas, LATAM, APAC, EEMEA and along with partnerships reaching four continents. He did all this while he was overseeing and spearheading the entire life cycle of product development to the end-user.
Success came early for Mr. Ingram and his team in 2013 when Allagash International was awarded SBA Exporter of the Year, evidence of Mr. Ingram's emerging markets understanding. As a US Navy Submarine Veteran coupled with his understanding of the complexities of human cohesion, Terry has developed tremendous empathy and understanding of leadership and compassion. Mr. Ingram is a critical thinker, organizationally driven with leadership skills that are second to none. He's excelled as Chair in corporate turnarounds through utilization of sales and market research, strategic business planning, and P&L oversite and carries with him the deep understanding of the CEO role and pressures that it carries from the ground up. Mr. Ingram seeks to influence change and drive corporations' profitability with a keen sense of private ownership within midsize corporations.
Newport's CEO, Kevin Poole, commented: "We're delighted to add a partner of Terry's caliber and experience to our firm. He brings the unique perspectives of a middle market business owner to our partnership, available for the benefit of our clients. His expertise particularly augments our growing Texas advisory practice."
Mr. Ingram can be reached at Terry.Ingram@NewportLLC.com
Media Contact
Terry J. Ingram, Newport LLC, 207 318-7207, Terry.ingram@newportllc.com
SOURCE Newport LLC