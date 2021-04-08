BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Racca joins this leading middle-market advisory firm as it continues to expand its results-based advisory services and deepens its resources in transaction services.
Mr. Racca is an innovative CEO, CMO and Advisor specializing in technology companies and has a broad and deep background in technology, marketing, business development, value creation and Mergers and Acquisitions. He is a successful serial entrepreneur with a track record of building and developing exit strategies and post-merger integrations. Prior to joining Newport, he was CEO of Ramp Holding, Inc., CMO of Clique Intelligence, Founder and CEO of BurstPoint Network, VP of Global Marketing at Hewlett Packard, Inc.'s ProCurve Networks division after the acquisition of Colubris Networks where he was CMO, VP of Wireless Solutions at Siemens Communications, Inc. after the acquisition of Chantry Networks where he was CMO. He also had a successful Management Advisory practice for 15 years and holds a BS in Computer Science from Northeastern University.
Newport's CEO, Kevin Poole, commented: "We are delighted to add a partner of Tom's caliber and experience to our firm. He brings a unique blend of marketing, product management, go-to-market, business development and revenue generation to optimize value. He also has special expertise in aligning products and services to gain market share and leadership positions. Add to that his experience in leading eight successful exit transactions for his companies and clients. This experience as well as his expertise as a valuable consultant, coach, advisor and independent board member will be of great value to our clients and our growing transaction advisory practice."
About Newport
Newport is a national strategic advisory firm that specializes in helping owners and CEOs of privately held, growth stage companies accelerate growth and significantly improve the value of their businesses, often in support of a successful exit or family business succession. We do this by serving as CEO advisors, fractional executives, M&A advisors, and independent board directors.
