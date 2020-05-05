NASHUA, N.H., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, is excited to share that Trang Nguyen has joined NewPower Worldwide as the newest member of its Leadership team. Nguyen is reporting to NewPower CEO Carleton Dufoe and is already making a positive impact with the organization.
"Trang is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. She is uniquely qualified to drive strategic growth and accountability for NewPower, with a laser focus on our customers," said Carleton Dufoe, CEO, NewPower. "Having admired Trang's talents from afar, I have tremendous confidence in her, and her ability to help take NewPower to the next level."
"NewPower Worldwide's strategy is extremely compelling, and in a short period of time they have won the hearts and minds of some of the world's most attractive customers," said Nguyen. "I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of growth."
The addition of Nguyen fits well within NewPower's aggressive growth plans as Nguyen will be instrumental in building NewPower's west coast presence. "For some time, we've envisioned opening an office on the west coast," said Dufoe. "We're fortunate to be adding the caliber of leader you can build around."
Prior to this position, Nguyen was responsible for leading overall sales strategy that drove record growth across the electronics distribution and ITAD industries. With over 20 years of industry experience Nguyen brings to NewPower Worldwide extensive industry experience, deep customer relationships, and a logical and creative problem-solving approach that she will use to help NewPower Worldwide reach its aggressive short- and long-term growth expectations.
For more information, please go to the NewPower Worldwide website.
About NewPower Worldwide
NewPower Worldwide is a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. NewPower provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace, Authorized Distributors and Global Service Facilities. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com
Media Contact: Carleton Dufoe / M: (603) 231-4400, cdufoe@newpowerww.com