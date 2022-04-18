The Rural Oklahoma Networks, acquires the rights for radio news and weather content from Griffin Media and their top-rated television stations, Oklahoma's Own News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rural Oklahoma Networks, a subsidiary of Hilliary Media Group, LLC, has acquired the rights for radio news and weather content from Griffin Media and their top-rated television stations, Oklahoma's Own News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa.
The Radio Oklahoma News Network news team will have the ability to use audio news in their reports from News 9 and News On 6.
Griffin's weather products will also be part of the network and will consist of radio weathercasts throughout the day from the News 9 and News On 6 Oklahoma Weather Experts providing weathercasts on radio stations throughout the State of Oklahoma.
"We are very pleased to provide our family of great radio stations across our state Oklahoma News and Weather and to partner once again with Griffin News," said Tim West, Rural Oklahoma Networks General Manager.
The news and weather networks will join the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network with Hall of Fame farm broadcaster Ron Hays, newly named Farm Director KC Sheperd and Operations Director Dave Lanning in providing rural Oklahoma radio stations the very best radio products for News, Weather, Ag News, Energy News and Capital news.
The news product is scheduled to begin May 2, 2022.
