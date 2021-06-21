FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today that it is providing Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) products for fanless NISE & NIFE Series industrial Computers developed by NexAIoT. NexAIoT has designed in Avalanche's 8Mbit High Performance Parallel P-SRAM device into its popular Industry 4.0 total solution products.
NexAIoT chose Avalanche's highly reliable P-SRAM for its industrial fanless computers to prevent data loss during power failures, and due to its ease of use, instant write capability, practically unlimited endurance and data retention in harsh environmental conditions, and an upgrade path for future product enhancements. The NISE & NIFE series of fanless computers use mini-PCIe sockets that support Avalanche's non-volatile P-SRAM devices.
"Avalanche's family of P-SRAM non-volatile memory devices not only has the performance and reliability needed for our fanless computers, but also fits the requirements of our Industry 4.0 total solution," said Joe Lin, NexAIoT President. "NexAIoT is committed to delivering Industry 4.0 total solution products to clients globally, including iAutomation (Level 1), M2M Gateway (Level 2), IoT Edge (Level 3) and Cloud-based Enterprise War Room (Level 4) to the Industrial IoT ecosystem.
"Avalanche's high-reliability P-SRAM devices provide a number of benefits, including non-volatility with instant write capability, and an extremely low power envelope for a given density, to designers of industry 4.0 systems," said Danny Sabour, Vice President of Product, Marketing and Business Development at Avalanche Technology. "Industry 4.0 systems require reliable local memory to minimize data transfer to the cloud."
Avalanche's high-performance Serial P-SRAM is based on STT-MRAM (Spin Transfer Torque MRAM) and is offered in 1Mb to 16Mb densities, and is a true non-volatile random-access memory, ideal for applications that must store and retrieve data without incurring large latency penalties. These devices offer low power, and virtually infinite endurance and retention. They are available in standard small-footprint packages that are ideal for form-factor-constrained IoT applications as well as Industry 4.0 applications for non-volatile memories.
The Avalanche Parallel P-SRAM is also based on the same highly reliable, non-volatile STT-MRAM technology and is available in 1Mb-32Mb density options. These devices come with a standard 35-nanosecond asynchronous SRAM interface and offer low power, and virtually infinite endurance and retention. These devices are ideal for non-volatile memory applications such as program storage and data logging in Factory Automation, Motor Control, Human Machine Interfaces, Smart Meters, and Multifunction Printers.
More information about Avalanche P-SRAM products is available at http://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/industrial.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm, with scalability to 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at http://www.avalanche-technology.com.
About NexAIoT
NexAIoT was incorporated in 2014 and is a subsidiary of NEXCOM Group (TWSE: 8234). It is currently located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. NexAIoT is committed to innovating digital transformation by providing one-stop Industry 4.0 solution services. The business area of NexAIoT includes cloud SCADA and automation, Industrial PC & HMI, Industry 4.0 DMS, the two driving pillars are iAT2000 Cloud SCADA & Automation System and Enterprise War Room. For more information, please go to https://www.nexaiot.com.
