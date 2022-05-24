Mr. Slichta, an accomplished industry executive, joins the Denver-based seniors housing owner-operator after roles with Sunrise Senior Living, Marriott Senior Living Services, and other firms
DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denver-based NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate (HRE) developer, today announced the hiring of seniors housing industry veteran, Jeff Slichta, as Chief Operating Officer of Experience Senior Living (ESL).
Phill Barklow, ESL President, says the firm is excited to welcome Mr. Slichta's leadership and experience.
"Jeff's breadth of experience from over 20 years in the seniors housing industry will be a great asset to our growing team," Mr. Barklow states. "His focus on evaluating, creating and maintaining operational efficiencies and executive leadership will help standardize operating procedures to guarantee a consistent experience for residents, their families, team members, and investors throughout our portfolio."
Mr. Slichta has built a successful career in seniors housing operations. Most recently, Mr. Slichta served as Executive Vice President of Housing & Hospitality at Transforming Age, where he was responsible for systems and outcomes in the market rate housing vertical for the non-profit organization. Prior to that Mr. Slichta was Senior Vice President of Operations for Sunrise Senior Living, with operational oversight for five regions and 145 communities throughout 17 states and the Province of British Columbia. He has also served as Chief Operating Officer for both Era Living, LLC and Oakdale Heights Management Corporation.
"I look forward to becoming part of the Experience Senior Living leadership team," Mr. Slichta says. "Their trajectory has been impressive and I'm excited to help guide the company as it stretches the boundaries of traditional seniors housing to deliver extraordinary experiences within the communities."
Mr. Slichta holds a B.A. in Economics from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY and a Master of Public Administration in Health Services from Brigham Young University.
About NexCore Group LLC
NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 7.3 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle. For more information, please visit NexCoreGroup.com.
About Experience Senior Living LLC
Experience Senior Living is a full service, vertically integrated owner-operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimaging seniors housing based on our extensive experience serving in a variety of areas, implementing strategic, operational, and human objectives. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care, focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs, centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals are fueled by their passion to empower individuals to live a full and well life now and as they grow older. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities either active or under development in six states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. For more information, please visit http://www.experiencesrliving.com.
