SOMERVILLE, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The independent family-owned company Nexira (https://www.Nexira.com/), world leader in acacia fiber and natural plant-based ingredients for the food, nutrition and health industries, announced today its acquisition of the Swiss company UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG, a specialist and leader in natural hydrocolloids and premium ingredients.
"This acquisition consolidates our position as a key player in natural plant-based ingredients – a dynamic market that caters to consumers seeking new sensory experiences and plant-based, natural, sustainably produced alternatives," explains Olivier Houalla, Nexira Managing Director.
This acquisition is fully consistent with Nexira's external growth and diversification strategy, strengthening its position in its core business – the production of natural plant-based ingredients for a variety of food product categories. With the addition of this new range of functional ingredients to its portfolio, Nexira consolidates its leadership in the fast-growing market segments of plant-based alternatives, dairy alternatives, and meat substitutes.
Swiss-based UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG produces natural ingredients for the food industry. The company is an expert and world leader in the production of locust bean gum (LBG), used for its thickening, stabilizing properties. Its product range also includes a number of other specialty ingredients such as specific grades of tara gum, hydrolyzed guar gum, and beet fiber.
With a record turnover of more than $155M in 2021, and 90% of that total coming from exports, the Nexira Group is a leading producer of functional, organic, clean-label ingredients sourced responsibly and sustainably. Nexira guarantees a reliable supply chain and continued access to raw materials, with full traceability.
"After a successful diversification, providing a wide range of premium and branded botanical extracts to the health and nutrition markets, we are affirming our external growth strategy with the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG. This new acquisition consolidates our position as an undisputed and independent world leader in natural ingredients for Food and Nutrition," states Mathieu Dondain, Nexira General Manager.
Nexira has a presence on 5 continents and in more than 80 countries with companies in the USA (celebrating 40 years in December), Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Singapore, France, and Africa. "This is an excellent opportunity to provide UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG with enhanced international exposure, highly skilled customer service, and expanded recognition for reliable sourcing," comments Robert Ackermann, member of the board of directors of UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG.
"Nexira will immediately implement its value innovation with a wider portfolio of solutions and new product developments launched at Food Ingredients Europe in late November," concludes Mathieu Dondain.
The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Video asset announcing Nexira's acquisition of UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG.
About Nexira
Founded in 1895, Nexira is a global leader in natural ingredients and botanical extracts for the food, nutrition and dietary supplements industries.
With turnover of more than $155M, 90% of that from international sales, Nexira employs hundreds of people at its seven manufacturing plants worldwide and at its eight subsidiaries operating on five continents.
The French company built its reputation as the world leader in acacia (with a market share of more than 40%) and now manufactures a wide range of natural plant-based products with recognized health benefits.
Their portfolio of products includes highly functional and nutritional ingredients and a large number of active botanicals for health and nutrition applications such as weight management, stress management, sports nutrition, digestive health and cardiovascular health.
Nexira consistently leverages its technical and nutritional expertise on a daily basis, resulting in the development of innovative applications and new products for the food and beverage industry.
About UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG
Founded in 1936, UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG is a Swiss-based producer of premium, 100% natural ingredients for the food industry.
UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG is an expert in food texturizing agents and is currently a well-recognized leader in locust bean gum, with unparalleled expertise in dairy applications and fruit processing. The company also produces tara gum, hydrolyzed guar gum, and beet fiber. UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG assists its customers in developing new recipes, offering valuable know-how, and technical and application support.
