DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment platform, today announced the addition of three new sales and marketing professionals. The new hires are part of an ongoing expansion of the firm's distribution capabilities designed to support real estate investment offerings and reflect growth across the platform. Including the latest appointments, NexPoint added 17 members to its distribution team in the last year across a range of roles.
"NexPoint's real estate expertise continues to give rise to new investment opportunities that we can bring to investors," said Dustin Norris, NexPoint's head of distribution and chief product strategist. "As we develop our distribution capabilities around these opportunities, we are able to expand access to NexPoint's real estate investment solutions."
NexPoint operates across the real estate landscape, with experience in multifamily, single-family rentals, office, industrial, hospitality, and self-storage, among other property types. The firm brings this expertise to investors through a range of public and private vehicles and investment solutions, including public and private REITs, closed-end funds, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), tax-advantaged real estate transactions, and other private real estate investments.
In expanding its distribution team, NexPoint has focused on aligning distribution capabilities with the platform's offerings, adding new hires with relevant backgrounds and industry expertise.
Among the latest new hires is David Bulger, who joins as the regional sales director for Florida and Georgia. Bulger spent the previous 14 years wholesaling alternative investment offerings to independent broker dealers in Florida, most recently with Cantor Fitzgerald.
With Bulger, NexPoint has added seven sales directors in the last six months. Others include:
- Scott Belval, who joined as regional sales director for the New England and Upstate New York regions;
- Luke Castanien, who joined as regional sales director for the Great Plains region, covering Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska;
- Kyle Castle, who joined as regional sales director for the Great Lakes region, covering Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana;
- Paul DeMaio, who joined as director of RIA and family office sales;
- Mark Dillion, who joined as regional sales director for the Four Corners region, covering Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah; and
- Sean Parvin, who joined as senior regional sales director in the Southern California region.
Other new hires announced today include a marketing manager and an internal sales consultant.
"The additions to the team over the last year align our distribution capabilities with the investment opportunities available on the NexPoint platform," said Kirby Noel, managing director and national sales manager. "As a result, we can better serve financial advisers and their clients, building a broader understanding of investors' evolving needs and bringing them a range of investment solutions from NexPoint.
About NexPoint
NexPoint is an alternative investment platform comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint's platform provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, other private real estate investments, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information visit www.nexpointfunds.com.
NexPoint Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, is the dealer manager for the NexPoint product offerings.
