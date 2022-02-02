DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

 Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution per Share

Taxable Ordinary

Income Per Share



Return of Capital Per

Share

Section 199A Dividends

Per Share

Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share

3/12/2021

3/15/2021

3/31/2021

$0.47500

$0.41518

$0.05179

$0.00803

$0.40118

6/14/2021

6/15/2021

6/28/2021

$0.47500

$0.41518

$0.05179

$0.00803

$0.40118

9/14/2021

9/15/2021

9/30/2021

$0.47500

$0.41518

$0.05179

$0.00803

$0.40118

12/14/2021

12/15/2021

12/30/2021

$0.47500

$0.41518

$0.05179

$0.00803

$0.40118





Totals

$1.90000

$1.66070

$0.20720

$0.03210

$1.66070























100.00%

87.41%

10.90%

1.69%



Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution per Share

Taxable Ordinary

Income Per Share

Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share

Return of Capital Per

Share

Section 199A

DividendsPer Share

4/14/2021

4/15/2021

4/26/2021

$0.53125

$0.47333

$0.05792

$0.00000

$0.47333

7/14/2021

7/15/2021

7/26/2021

$0.53125

$0.47333

$0.05792

$0.00000

$0.47333

10/14/2021

10/15/2021

10/25/2021

$0.53125

$0.47333

$0.05792

$0.00000

$0.47333





Totals

$1.59375

$1.41998

$0.17377

$0.00000

$1.41998























100%

89.10%

10.10%

0.00%



Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.  More information about NREF is available at https://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact: 

Jackie Graham

Director, Investor Relations

JGraham@nexpoint.com

