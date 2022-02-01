DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102) 





Ex-Dividend

Date

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Distribution

per Share

Taxable

Ordinary

Income Per

Share

Return of Capital

Per Share

Section 199A

Dividends Per Share











3/12/202

3/15/2021

3/31/2021

$0.34125

$0.00000

$0.34125

$0.00000



6/14/2021

6/15/2021

6/30/2021

$0.34125

$0.00000

$0.34125

$0.00000



9/14/2021

9/15/2021

9/30/2021

$0.34125

$0.00000

$0.34125

$0.00000



12/14/2021

12/15/2021

12/30/2021

$0.38000

$0.00000

$0.38000

$0.00000















Totals

$1.40375

$0.00000

$1.40375

$0.00000

























100.00%

0.00%

100.00%





















Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income

allocations.



The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and

local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Residential Trust 

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Investor Relations

jgraham@nexpoint.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-announces-2021-dividend-income-tax-treatment-301473045.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.