GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Venture Pitch 2020, an annual conference for entrepreneurs and VC funds in the Carolinas, has released their full schedule of speakers, events, panels, and tracks. This year's conference will be completely virtual and span 3 half-days from Tuesday, September 15th to Thursday, September 17th.
- Headlining NEXT Venture Pitch 2020 are keynote speakers Jeff Hoffman and Jay Simons.
- The Educational Track is aimed specifically at entrepreneurs and startup owners and will feature Mohamed Massaquoi, John Yates, and Matt Dunbar.
- ·The "Grow Your Startup" Panel features several impressive entrepreneurs and CEOs who have built companies from the ground up, encountered obstacles, and led with a growth-oriented mindset. The panel will feature Bob Youakim, Jon-Michial Carter Carter, Sue Marks, and Marty Osborn, and will be facilitated by Dru Armstrong.
- An additional feature is the executive track in "Building World-Class Products" Panel. Oriented for CEOs and founders, this in-depth discussion will feature product experts including Butler Raines, Mark Essex, Michael Morrissey, Javier Buzzalino, and will be facilitated by Marty Osborn.
- The "Building Winning Teams" Panel features successful athletes and coaches who will reveal the nuances and complexities of teamwork and success. The panel will include Jessica McDonald, Tajh Boyd, and Bobby Cremins, and will be moderated by Joe Schmidt IV.
The conference brings together investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, students, and more to connect ideas, people, and companies. The highlight of the event is a pitch competition that will feature the top Carolina-based companies. For the first time in NEXT history, a "winner of the pitch" will be announced with the victor receiving a featured spot in the Venture Atlanta showcase in October.
NEXT Venture Pitch is produced in partnership with Clemson University and presented by SCRA – two strategic allies in the Greenville/Upstate S.C. entrepreneur ecosystem.
Register today and hear from some of the best and brightest global entrepreneurs right from the comfort of your office or home.
About NEXT
NEXT attracts and grows high-impact, knowledge-based companies by developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem and connecting entrepreneurs to it. NEXT is a production of the Greenville Chamber and currently supports over 120 knowledge-based companies in Upstate South Carolina.
For more information, visit www.nextsc.org