AMBLER, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexteon Technologies, Inc., formerly Route Dynamics Corp*, a leader in advanced aviation technologies, announced today that it has executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) William J. Hughes Technical Center. Under this agreement, the research will assess whether the position information generated by utilizing advanced technologies meets the performance necessary for users to take advantage of NextGen operational benefits in a GPS-denied environment.
"This CRADA marks an important achievement for Nexteon by allowing us to showcase our best-in-class technology," said Rob Kaimowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Nexteon Technologies. "When deployed in our SecureTrack™ hybrid ground- and space-based solution, it will deliver Navigation Quality℠ surveillance data that are GPS-resilient and cybersecure. We believe this will lead to a truly international harmonized and optimized airspace, which will benefit our customers and our planet through reduced flight time, jet fuel burn and CO2 emissions."
About Nexteon Technologies
Nexteon Technologies is modernizing global aviation with best-in-class talent and technologies. Its innovative SecureTrack™ surveillance and SmartRoutes™ dynamic route optimization solutions enable more efficient, greener and more secure global aviation for ANSPs, commercial and general aviation fleets, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2017 as Route Dynamics Corp and changed its name to Nexteon in 2021. For more information, visit http://www.nexteon.aero.
