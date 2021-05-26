WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NextGen Chamber of Commerce (NextGen Chamber) is excited to welcome Eddie Monroy as its new Executive Director. Monroy joins the NextGen Chamber team with years of experience championing small businesses, next generation business leadership and activism on issues affecting the immigrant community.
"We are beyond thrilled to have Eddie lead our organization. The NextGen Chamber team and the young entrepreneurship community will benefit immeasurably from his skills and expertise," said Aram Nadjarian, Chair of the NextGen Chamber Board of Directors. "Eddie's track record and reputation speak for themselves, and he is the type of proven leader our organization is lucky to have as America seeks to transform its economy coming out of Covid-19. We cannot wait for the change that will occur under Eddie as he shapes our organization's efforts and reach into one of the nation's most integral parts of the business community."
Prior to joining the NextGen Chamber, Monroy was elected President of the Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in New York State where he formed strategic partnerships at the local and national level. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was appointed to the Westchester County Government Covid-19 Task Force to help create equitable solutions for re-opening efforts.
"I'm honored to join the NextGen Chamber of Commerce as Executive Director and ready to shape forward progress for our generation which has been weighed down by financial and social setbacks," said Monroy. "Together at the NextGen Chamber we will help usher in the new roaring 20's and build an inclusive economy for all. That inclusive, diverse economy must be created from the bottom up and we do that by igniting the spirit of entrepreneurship to create new businesses. We must all do our part as business leaders and entrepreneurs to strive towards a better future that reflects the values of America."
As a child of immigrant parents who were TPS (Temporary Protected Status) permit holders from Honduras, Monroy has been an advocate for navigating complex issues such as immigration, law and policy. Monroy has served as an ambassador to Alianza Americas, TPS Alliance, and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce advocating for TPS and DACA in the media and on Capitol Hill.
A first-generation American, Monroy is a proud graduate of the State University of New York system, receiving both his bachelor's degree in management and his MBA from SUNY-New Paltz.
The NextGen Chamber looks forward to having Monroy on board to help steward the organization to a bigger and brighter future led by the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs.
The NextGen Chamber of Commerce is America's first business organization supporting our emerging entrepreneurs and business leaders under the age of 40. We want to turn the tide in favor of a new generation that has been tasked with carrying America's economy through the 21st century. We pursue this mission by advocating for policy solutions, supporting diversity in entrepreneurship, and advancing voices to enable a new generation of business leadership to promote better capitalism.
