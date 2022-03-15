MURRAY, Utah, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextHome, rated the #1 franchise brand in America for owner satisfaction in 2022 across all industries with a proven consumer-centric business model, has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide kvCORE, the industry's #1 rated technology platform to its 575+ franchised locations and 5,200+ members nationwide. NextHome will also provide CORE Team accounts, a uniquely designed team solution built within kvCORE, to their entire network, ensuring all NextHome teams can operate with full autonomy and leverage the kvCORE Platform to grow their own independent "business within a business".
With 575+ offices across a rapidly-scaling franchise network, NextHome has positioned itself as a leader in the industry, with world-class branding, a people first vision, and a commitment to providing their community with the best technology available in the industry.
"NextHome prides itself in a 'Humans Over Houses' approach to business growth and that mindset, along with their commitment to providing industry-leading technology and award-winning support, is what makes them a world-class brand," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "We are pumped to partner with the entire NextHome team as they march forward with tremendous momentum."
"NextHome and Inside Real Estate share the same passion of building a business designed for the future and focused on the human aspect," said James Dwiggins, Chief Executive Officer of NextHome. "Our team went through an extensive vetting process evaluating countless technology partners and solutions, and the kvCORE Platform was hands down the best choice for our franchisees, teams, and agents. We are thrilled to partner alongside the talented team at Inside Real Estate, and excited for the vast resources and innovative technology this partnership will bring to our growing NextHome community."
Highlights of the enterprise-level implementation of the kvCORE Platform for NextHome include:
- High-performing IDX websites for every franchise, agent, and team with deep consumer behavior tracking and intelligent nurturing to convert more leads into customers
- The industry's most powerful built-in lead generation engine helping agents and teams expand their pipeline with new buyers and sellers at no cost
- A personal, private CRM that keeps agents and teams in complete control of their database while leveraging behavioral automation to engage 5-10 times more clients
- Powerful communication tools including dynamic email campaigns, mass-texting, CORE Video messaging powered by BombBomb, and a built-in mobile dialer to drive more high-value conversations
- CORE Team accounts, available at no additional cost for all NextHome teams, which unlocks powerful team functionality like advanced team lead generation and lead routing, pond accounts, team accountability rules, agent performance reporting, and more
- Seamless integration to NextHome's proprietary systems, tools, and support resources
NextHome will roll out the kvCORE Platform to franchisees, teams, and agents as an included member benefit in early Spring.
"We're thrilled to be partnered with such a forward-thinking team," said Alissa Harper, Chief Sales Officer at Inside Real Estate. "NextHome's commitment to providing the very best technology coupled with the very best service and support of their membership is unparalleled. We look forward to supporting their long term vision and helping power their next chapter of growth."
About Inside Real Estate
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. It was ranked the No. 1 Real Estate Tech Company in G2's Top 100 Software Awards, based solely on verified user reviews. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry. kvCORE is known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization and. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and over 225 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.
About NextHome
NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a focus on changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online. Recently ranked as the No. 1 franchise in the country in owner satisfaction, the NextHome franchise has 575+ offices and 5,200+ members across 48 states. The company closes over 36,600 transactions annually worth over $11.9B in volume.
