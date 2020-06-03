NexTier_Oilfield_Solutions_Logo.jpg

HOUSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today announced that members of its management team plan to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Virtual Permian Basin Trip on Thursday, June 4, 2020
  • Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Energy Forum on Tuesday, June 9, 2020
  • JP Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins.  Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next.  NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation.  At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

Investor Contact:

Marc Silverberg
Managing Director (ICR)
marc.silverberg@icrinc.com
(713) 325-6000

 

