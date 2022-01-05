LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus Licensing Group, a leading licensing management firm and division of Fastlane, today announced the firm has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with University of West Georgia in which it will serve as its exclusive licensing agent of record.
Under the agreement, Nexus is helping University of West Georgia expand its brand reach and revenue potential through traditional retail and eCommerce channels. The firm is also developing and executing a strategic, integrated plan to protect and manage the college's name and trademarks as well as enhance its retail strategy through customized marketing programs on campus and beyond.
"As we work to elevate our institution's visibility and reputation, alignment with a partner who can take our licensing to the next level is a critical piece of our brand management strategy," said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president. "We are thrilled to work with Nexus Licensing Group as we continue to increase our brand's strength and recognition as we remain committed to curating a first-choice university for all our stakeholders."
"UWG has a unique and recognizable brand and has positioned itself as a strong member of the Gulf South Conference," said Brian Young, Principal and Managing Director of Nexus. "In the series of meetings leading to this point, we've realized there is incredible untapped potential for growth. We look forward to working with the UWG team."
About University of West Georgia:
UWG serves more than 12,700 students from across Georgia, 34 other states and 64 countries. Perenni7ally ranked by U.S. News and World Report as a top national university, UWG offers more than 95 fields of study, including business, nursing, education, STEM, social sciences and the arts. The institution generates a regional economic impact of more than $626 million and provides a safe, quality and affordable college experience that transforms lives. Learn more at http://www.westga.edu.
About Nexus Licensing Group:
Nexus Licensing Group, a Fastlane Co., is a full-service branding, digital marketing, eCommerce and licensing management firm representing over 25 collegiate brands to date and growing. The firm develops specialized plans to manage and further monetize collegiate assets. For more information, visit http://www.nexuslicensinggroup.com.
