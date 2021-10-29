BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Nexus Real Estate, a firm that blends old-school professionalism with modern methods, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Nexus Real Estate was founded by Scott and Darlene Tobias, both formerly of Tobias Real Estate. Working in the Bakersfield, California, market for more than 20 years, one of Scott Tobias' earliest transactions was building and selling nearly 825 multifamily units for a large development company. He has served as president of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors® and was awarded Realtor® of the Year in 2009 by that association. His award-winning wife, Darlene Tobias, has focused on a senior clientele since 2002 and holds the Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation. She has also served as a director of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors® as well as on its grievance committee. Nexus Real Estate represents buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Bakersfield.
Partnering with Side will ensure Nexus Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Nexus Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Nexus Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Our decision to partner with Side is driven by our desire to always be there for our clients," said Darlene Tobias. "With Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support, we can offer clients a high-tech experience while we continue focusing on what matters most — providing world-class service to everyone we meet," added Scott Tobias.
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Nexus Real Estate combines world-class service with innovative technology to move clients seamlessly toward the next chapter in their lives. Whether the agents are guiding sellers wanting to upgrade, buyers looking to downsize, or anything in between, concierge-level care is always at the forefront of Nexus Real Estate. The agents further lead with their deep local expertise and advanced tools, and they reassure with their compassion, empathy, and honor to serve. Nexus Real Estate is headquartered in Bakersfield, California. To learn more, visit http://www.nexusrealestateca.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
