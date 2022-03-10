WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) proudly announces the addition of its newest member, Christian Credit Counselors. As a nonprofit provider of debt management and financial counseling, the mission of Christian Credit Counselors is closely aligned with other organizations that comprise the national network of NFCC members.
"We are pleased to welcome Christian Credit Counselors to the NFCC member network," said Bruce McClary, Senior Vice President of Membership and Communications for the NFCC. "At a time when financial pressures on American families continue to increase, we look forward to helping our newest member grow and succeed in carrying out their mission."
For more than 30 years, Christian Credit Counselors has assisted over 300,000 Americans seeking trusted help to overcome financial challenges. Christian Credit Counselors is committed to helping individuals and families move beyond their financial challenges and begin to enjoy the benefits of financial freedom.
"For us, it's not about the numbers. It's about empowering people to be all that God has created them to be in life. We are different; our passion is to help people to shift from survival mode to a life of financial freedom," said Greg McTaggart, President of Christian Credit Counselors.
As a new member, Christian Credit Counselors will maintain accreditation through Council on Accreditation (COA). As a requirement, all NFCC Members must maintain independent accreditation through COA or ISO 9001 certification through Bureau Veritas. The NFCC is also recognized within the sector, and by creditors, for its trademarked Counselor Certification Program. All NFCC certified counselors must be employed by an agency of the NFCC member network and must complete the NFCC's comprehensive training program to ensure they are prepared to serve as objective financial advocates and provide quality education and assistance to consumers.
About the National Foundation for Credit Counseling
Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) is the nation's first and largest nonprofit dedicated to improving people's financial well-being. With a national network of member offices serving all states and US territories, our NFCC® Certified Credit Counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, student loans, housing decisions and overall money management. Make one of the best financial decisions of your life. For expert guidance and advice, call (800) 388-2227 or visit http://www.nfcc.org today.
About Christian Credit Counselors
Christian Credit Counselors is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization offering credit counseling, debt management, and financial education. Our debt management program helps people get out of debt up to 80% faster by consolidating their unsecured debt into one monthly payment. This helps people avoid bankruptcy, debt settlement scams, and quick fixes that ruin credit. Established in 1990, Christian Credit Counselors has relationships with more than 400 creditors, which allows us to provide an individualized debt consolidation plan that is beneficial for each person's financial situation. We are located in San Diego, California and are licensed and bonded in 36 states across the nation.
