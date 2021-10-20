NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired UK-based HR consultancy firm The Connor Consultancy Limited (Connor).
Acquiring Connor marks the next phase in NFP's strategic program to expand its services and reach in the UK and European markets. This acquisition will add depth to its current HR offerings as NFP continues to develop its solutions to meet the changing needs of their customers.
Connor is an established business with a focus on helping people and organizations evolve and thrive through times of change. They have a 30-year track record of providing HR and people services across a national and international stage.
NFP and Connor have maintained a strategic partnership for the past three years, with Connor providing HR solutions to NFP's broad range of clients in the UK. This acquisition formally brings together their specialized employer servicing capabilities, including organizational change, outplacement, HR services and people development, to continue to grow NFP's employer services business in the UK and Europe.
"As a business, we have been looking for scale in the UK as well as finding companies that bring new services and capabilities to our proposition, and we are delighted to announce our next stage of growth is with Connor," said Matt Pawley, managing director at NFP in Europe. "Our existing partnership with Fraser Silvey (managing director of Connor) and his team has been growing for a number of years, so we are excited to bring their expertise into the NFP portfolio. There is real cultural fit around how we both look after our employees and our clients through a strong focus on people."
"The last 18 months has made many businesses take a more holistic approach to supporting their employees," Pawley added. "We believe the addition of an HR business to our existing insurance portfolio opens up amazing opportunities for us to collaborate and create new and exciting solutions for our clients."
"We're thrilled to be joining NFP and will continue to build on the work and relationship we've fostered over the past three years," said Silvey. "From the first moment we worked together we were struck by the similarities in our values and culture and we started to get a glimpse of the huge opportunities that were possible."
"Joining forces was the logical next step for us and for our clients." Silvey added. "By working collaboratively, we can help more people and organizations navigate and succeed in this dynamic environment. This is an exciting step for both Connor and NFP and we are looking forward to extending our relationship with our existing customers as well as reaching new customers. We believe our clients will value our unique combination of services that are built by HR and business leaders for HR and business leaders."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
About Connor
Connor is a Berkshire based, leading consultancy helping businesses in the UK & Europe to improve performance through their people development, organisational change, and outplacement and career transition. Connor has 30 years' experience of helping organisations to navigate the changes that are happening in the workplace. The business does this by creating fit-for-purpose internal structures and processes and helping organisations get the most out of their people. Connor believes that your people have the potential to be the magic ingredient in your organisation's evolution.
Connor is small enough to provide the personal touch essential to success, and a track record of experience in handling large, difficult projects. Connor's network of experts can support you on a local, national and international basis.
Visit Connor at: http://www.connor.co.uk
