NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of FindMyBenefits.com, DBA FindMyBenefits. This acquisition of an experienced, group benefits organization will further strengthen NFP's capabilities and solution offerings throughout its Central region.
FindMyBenefits is a Cleveland-based employee benefits broker that provides employee benefit services, including medical, life, disability, dental and vision insurance, to small to middle market employer groups. They help employers and their employees evaluate and select benefit offerings that work best for them, while also providing easy access to all plan data, required health care reform documents and insurance carrier information. FindMyBenefits founder Benjamin Katz will join NFP and report to Jim Dustin, a managing director in the region.
"I'm excited to welcome Ben to the NFP family," said Dustin. "Through talent and technology, FindMyBenefits has built a client-centric business that delivers a user-friendly experience for employers and their employees, empowering them to maximize the value of their benefits programs."
"NFP is committed to growing its group benefits business, organically and through strategic acquisitions," said Katz. "Their client focus and approach to innovation align perfectly with ours, and we're looking forward to collaborating across the Central region in ways that bring even more value to employers and employees."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
