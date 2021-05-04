NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions today announced the acquisition of First Person, Inc. (First Person). This acquisition gives the Indiana market a unique solution with one of the largest global insurance brokers acquiring one of the state's largest local employee benefits brokerages. The transaction closed on April 30, 2021.
First Person, an employee benefits brokerage firm based in Indianapolis, specializes in group benefits with additional capabilities in compensation, compliance, HR services, analytics, well-being and health strategy consulting. This move enables the team to deliver holistic solutions across benefits, property and casualty, and retirement.
First Person has been closely affiliated with NFP for over 20 years as a member of Benefits Partners, one of NFP's membership organizations. First Person's founder, Bryan Brenner, will continue to serve clients at NFP as a managing director. The acquisition expands NFP's presence in Indianapolis and adds a recognized leader in the employee benefits space. Brenner will work closely with John Dillon, managing director, P&C, who is also based in Indianapolis, to integrate benefits and P&C capabilities and deliver additional value to organizations across the region.
"This acquisition changes the landscape of insurance and benefits in Indiana. There is no other firm that combines the strength of NFP's global specialty practices with the robust local team First Person brings. We are excited about how we can continue to serve our current clients and expand to provide additional comprehensive services," said Mike Schneider, president of NFP's Central region. "Bryan and his team are great additions to NFP, and this creates a new force in the Indiana marketplace. Through a collaboration led by John and Bryan, we will enhance the impact of our work for current and future clients."
"I've known Bryan for many years and am looking forward to working together more closely to create better outcomes for our clients," said Dillon. "Businesses of all sizes and across industries want integrated solutions and we have enhanced our ability to deliver them with Bryan and his colleagues on the team."
"I'm incredibly excited to take this next step with NFP and contribute to the company's growth in Indiana and the broader Central region," said Brenner. "Joining a global leader such as NFP creates an opportunity to leverage the company's capabilities and provide more insight and solutions to our clients, while bringing our own relationship and capabilities to a larger community."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
