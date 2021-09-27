NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired TF Holdings, LLC, doing business as Thompson Flanagan. The transaction closed on August 1, 2021.
Chicago-based Thompson Flanagan is a multi-disciplinary insurance broker that works with clients throughout the country. The firm has established itself as a leader in advising and assisting law firms and private equity firms and their portfolio companies as they navigate complex risks, pursue new opportunities, and evaluate specialized P&C and benefits offerings. In acquiring Thompson Flanagan, NFP adds significant scale to its growing P&C presence in its Central region while complementing its existing expertise and capabilities.
The members of Thompson Flanagan's leadership team will join NFP and collaborate with leaders across NFP to bring additional value to clients. NFP remains focused on building teams of specialized experts across industries, products and programs who understand the risks clients face and have access to the solutions and markets required to address them.
"Our acquisition of Thompson Flanagan enhances our value proposition and complements our existing market leadership position in serving professional services firms," said NFP Chairman and CEO, Doug Hammond. "Their values and deep expertise will benefit NFP clients locally, nationally and internationally."
"We are very excited to welcome Thompson Flanagan to NFP," said Michael Schneider, Central region president at NFP. "They are a sophisticated organization that immediately enhances our P&C presence locally in Chicago, as well as throughout the Central region, and advances our growth within key verticals."
"As law firm and private equity specialists, Thompson Flanagan will continue to deepen relationships and deliver a robust suite of corporate insurance and consulting needs," said Douglas Turk, Managing Director, Specialty for NFP. "Thompson Flanagan understands the unique needs of law firms and private equity clients and will complement our professional lines specialties, including management liability, M&A and due diligence."
"We are excited to join NFP. Our ability to access NFP's substantial reach and resources will allow us to offer our clients new capabilities and provide even more value to them," said managing director, Doug Thompson.
"In addition, partnering with NFP provides our associates numerous opportunities to grow in their careers," added managing director, Larkin Flanagan.
