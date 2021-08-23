NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Jonathan Abbott has joined the company as a senior vice president, P&C actuarial services.
Abbott brings over 17 years of P&C experience across personal, commercial and specialty lines of business. His experience includes providing solutions for program business, large accounts and complex structures. He comes to NFP from Arch Insurance. Prior to that, he spent seven years with QBE. Abbott is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He will report to Sean Hickey, senior vice president, risk management services.
"NFP remains focused on supporting the needs of our clients with specialized expertise and a holistic view of their risks," said Hickey. "Jon brings a new level of insight that will help our clients better understand their exposures and the impact of implementing various solutions to address them. We're excited to have him on the team."
"I'm thrilled to join NFP, work with Sean and contribute to the efforts of the P&C team," said Abbott. "NFP's focus on helping clients navigate risk with specialized expertise differentiates us in the market and is an essential component of sustainable growth. I'm looking forward to delivering the value NFP clients need in this dynamic environment."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
