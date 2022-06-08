As the Official Insurance Broker of the 2021 MLS Cup Champions, NFP is elevating community impact in the greater New York City area
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and NFP, the Official Insurance Broker of NYCFC, today announced new activations for the 2022 season.
This season, NFP will be the presenting partner of several NYCFC community events centering on a love for soccer and community. The expanded partnership will see NFP become the presenting partner of NYCFC's Partner Forum, an opportunity for NYCFC partners and agencies to discuss Club goals both on and off the pitch. As this year's presenting partner of the City in the Community (CITC) Golf Cup, NFP will help the Club raise funds for the nonprofit proudly supported by NYCFC, helping to increase access to free soccer programming and safe places to play for New York City youth.
"We're excited to continue our partnership with NYCFC as their official insurance broker and expand our community engagement," said Eric Boester, an EVP and the CMO for NFP. "In 2021, the partnership and our collective results exceeded all expectations, so momentum is strong. As a global organization with strong New York City roots and a passion for enhancing communities where we will live, work and play, we're excited for the impact we can have supporting those in need, while advancing awareness of everything our brand represents."
Andres Gonzalez, NYCFC Vice President of Partnerships, added: "We are thrilled about the great work we're doing with NFP and are delighted by their eagerness to partner with us on a variety of community events. We made great progress in 2021, including our collaboration on the launch of our For the City campaign. There is much more to come as we integrate more expertise, resources and commitment into our growing NYCFC family."
About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
About New York City Football Club
New York City Football Club (NYCFC) is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. NYCFC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). Since its inaugural season, the Club has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs the last six consecutive seasons. In 2021, NYCFC won the MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. NYCFC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. NYCFC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities; one of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI) is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in underserved NYC neighborhoods in five years.
Website: NYCFC.com | Twitter: @NYCFC | Instagram: @NYCFC | Hashtags: #NYCFC | Facebook.com/NewYorkCityFC
Media Contact
Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-318-6441, josh.wozman@nfp.com
SOURCE NFP