NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired East Coast Underwriters, LLC and Blue Ridge Captive Solutions PCC, Inc. The acquisition enhances NFP's medical stop loss and self-funded group captive business, its scale and underwriting talent, and solidifies NFP's best-in-class position in providing tailored solutions to self-insured employer groups. The transaction closed December 23, 2021.

"I'm excited to welcome Aaron and the East Coast Underwriters team to NFP," said Kim Bell, executive vice president, Head of Health and Benefits, NFP. "Their focus on delivering the service and expertise clients need, as well as their strong relationships and sound underwriting practices, will help our clients navigate an increasingly challenging healthcare benefits landscape and enable them to gain more control over the associated costs."

East Coast Underwriters, a managing general agent based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, provides medical stop loss to mid-sized self-insured employers through a distribution network of third-party administrators, benefits brokers and general agents. Blue Ridge Captive Solutions, a captive program underwritten by East Coast Underwriters, enables groups of all sizes to pool their risk, delivering a more controlled, predictable, and stabilized environment for self-funded plans.

Aaron Wilkie, president of both East Coast Underwriters and Blue Ridge Captive Solutions, will join NFP as a managing director and work closely with NFP's Medical Stop Loss unit, including Excess Reinsurance, an NFP company, and its Corporate Benefits team.

"We're thrilled to join NFP and have the opportunity to work with their exceptional team," said Wilkie. "Our complementary capabilities will benefit clients, and as we integrate with the NFP team we'll also gain access to a variety of new resources and growth opportunities. This is a great way to start 2022."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 7th largest US-based privately owned broker, 9th best place to work in insurance and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (Business Insurance); 10th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals

Media Contact

Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-318-6441, josh.wozman@nfp.com

 

SOURCE NFP

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.