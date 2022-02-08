NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired East Coast Underwriters, LLC and Blue Ridge Captive Solutions PCC, Inc. The acquisition enhances NFP's medical stop loss and self-funded group captive business, its scale and underwriting talent, and solidifies NFP's best-in-class position in providing tailored solutions to self-insured employer groups. The transaction closed December 23, 2021.
"I'm excited to welcome Aaron and the East Coast Underwriters team to NFP," said Kim Bell, executive vice president, Head of Health and Benefits, NFP. "Their focus on delivering the service and expertise clients need, as well as their strong relationships and sound underwriting practices, will help our clients navigate an increasingly challenging healthcare benefits landscape and enable them to gain more control over the associated costs."
East Coast Underwriters, a managing general agent based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, provides medical stop loss to mid-sized self-insured employers through a distribution network of third-party administrators, benefits brokers and general agents. Blue Ridge Captive Solutions, a captive program underwritten by East Coast Underwriters, enables groups of all sizes to pool their risk, delivering a more controlled, predictable, and stabilized environment for self-funded plans.
Aaron Wilkie, president of both East Coast Underwriters and Blue Ridge Captive Solutions, will join NFP as a managing director and work closely with NFP's Medical Stop Loss unit, including Excess Reinsurance, an NFP company, and its Corporate Benefits team.
"We're thrilled to join NFP and have the opportunity to work with their exceptional team," said Wilkie. "Our complementary capabilities will benefit clients, and as we integrate with the NFP team we'll also gain access to a variety of new resources and growth opportunities. This is a great way to start 2022."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 7th largest US-based privately owned broker, 9th best place to work in insurance and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (Business Insurance); 10th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals
Media Contact
Josh Wozman, NFP, 415-318-6441, josh.wozman@nfp.com
SOURCE NFP