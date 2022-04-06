Deal brings depth to its P&C capabilities for school districts and municipalities
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired certain assets of Dignum & Bame Insurance Agency, Inc. (D&B). The transaction closed on December 31, 2021.
"I'm excited to welcome the employees of D&B to NFP," said John Murray, managing director in NFP's Northeast region. "We're adding depth to our Northeast operation, enhancing our P&C presence in the area and adding a leader in Bob Dignum who is highly-respected in the municipal sector in New York."
Founded in 1900, D&B is a third-generation P&C insurance broker based in East Greenbush that specializes in serving school districts and municipalities. This acquisition brings an additional well-established producer to NFP's New York operations and provides opportunities to introduce additional solutions to D&B's client base. Robert Dignum, president of D&B, will join NFP as vice president, reporting to Murray.
"We can't wait to join NFP, work with John and the team, and introduce the vast NFP resources to our clients," said Dignum. "NFP gives us access to an array of expertise, solutions and services that will benefit our clients and enhance their ability to mitigate risks and achieve better outcomes."
