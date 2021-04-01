NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced a partnership with Finseca, a professional trade organization that is the leading voice of the financial security profession, to offer enterprise membership to NFP's Life Insurance division. Enterprise membership will extend to NFP's Life Insurance wholesale and retail platforms, as well as its membership organization, PartnersFinancial, increasing the membership by over 500.
Building upon their strong, long-term relationship, NFP and Finseca will further elevate the financial security industry by serving the needs of its professionals. Enterprise membership integrates NFP's Life Insurance division into the greater financial security community, a collaboration resulting in more effective public policy outcomes and an enhanced reputation for the profession. Finseca's exclusive resources, coupled with NFP's dedicated and unique workforce, will allow both organizations to lead the charge in diversifying the profession, ultimately reaching more consumers and impacting more communities.
Finseca focuses on three pillars to drive transformational change in the profession: elevate, accelerate, and advocate. The enterprise membership model allows NFP's Life Insurance division to customize Finseca's value proposition to align with NFP's long-term priorities. An immediate deliverable of the enterprise membership is the New Producer Training Program (NPTP), a self-guided online curriculum created to train financial security professionals collaboratively.
"As a people-first organization, we're committed to ensuring our leaders are equipped with the tools and resources needed to thrive in their careers and effectively support their clients," said Mike James, NFP's EVP, Head of Individual Solutions and President, NFP Life Solutions. "With enterprise membership we're taking a collaborative and proactive step to elevate the profession and ensure the advice and expertise that drive financial security are available to everyone."
"We are thrilled to partner with NFP. Our goal is to educate, train, and provide financial security professionals with the tools to succeed in a changing marketplace that will help them better serve their clients. Having NFP engage with our greater community brings us one step closer to our mission of unifying the profession and elevating its professionals, " said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca.
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,800 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
About Finseca
At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day. We are focused on three transformational pillars: Elevate the noble work of the financial security profession; Accelerate professionals at any stage of their career in any marketplace; and Advocate effective public policy that puts more people on the path to financial security. Finseca promotes the value and purpose of financial security professionals, unifies our voice, and broadens financial security to more communities and generations of Americans.
