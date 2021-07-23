NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced they are a Silver Sponsor of the 2021 Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP) to be held on August 10-11. This is NFP's fifth consecutive year of sponsorship in the event's 15-year history. Mike James, NFP's Executive Vice President, head of Individual Solutions, will serve as the master of ceremonies at the virtual event.
The CAAFP, which is hosted by The American College of Financial Services, is the largest gathering of its kind within financial services with a mission to advance and foster industry relationships and development among African Americans working in the profession. This year's conference focuses on Four Steps Forward, a bold initiative of The College's Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality, to foster upward mobility and wealth building in Black America.
"The College is a phenomenal organization doing fantastic work, and as an African American financial professional, I'm proud to be a part of the CAAFP conference again this year," said James. "CAAFP provides the support that empowers professional development, facilitates learning and network building, and helps Black professionals chart a course for success. NFP knows – and our entire industry knows – that more diversity, equity and inclusion are critical to our ability to serve the needs of our clients and advance our own organizations, which will spark change that elevates our communities, locally and nationally."
The CAAFP provides a time to come together to engage in learning opportunities and fellowship. Attendees can expect inspiring and thought-provoking keynote sessions led by change agents from a variety of backgrounds, industry experts delivering timely and engaging breakout sessions, continuing education credit, entertainment, and more. The agenda includes discussions with Tiffany Aliche (founder of The Budgetnista), Chris Gardner (author of The Pursuit of Happyness) and Maggie Anderson (author of Our Black Year).
"We are proud to have NFP as a CAAFP Silver Sponsor and excited Mike James will serve as our MC again this year," said George Nichols III, President and CEO at The College. "This partnership helps to advance meaningful and sustainable change and emphasizes our belief that when more of us get involved, we accelerate our progress and drive positive outcomes for a better, brighter, more equitable future."
###
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
About The American College of Financial Services
The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers master's degrees in management and financial planning, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Kelly Jones, NFP, 512-697-6273, kelly.jones@nfp.com
SOURCE NFP