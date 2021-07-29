NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Morgan Frick has joined the company as a senior vice president within its P&C division.
Frick joins NFP following an 11-year tenure with Marsh, where she served as a senior vice president and financial and professional liability client advisor. Her expertise includes employment practices liability, directors and officers, errors and omissions, fiduciary, cyber and crime insurance. In her new role, she will work closely with the team to help companies identify and better understand the business risks they face and create custom solutions designed to mitigate the impact of these risks on their operations and financial results. Frick will report to Kevin Smith, senior vice president of NFP's management and professional liability practice.
"We're thrilled to welcome Morgan to the Specialty team," said Smith. "She is a talented professional who brings new perspective and energy to our growing practice. More than ever, clients need specialized expertise, proactive service and market insight to overcome dynamic challenges and Morgan brings capabilities that make us better in these areas."
"I'm looking forward to being part of the NFP team," said Frick. "NFP's approach to serving clients, as well as their leadership and culture, is attractive to individuals who want to grow. From investing in specialized expertise to building relationships that create value for clients, NFP's momentum is strong."
About NFP
