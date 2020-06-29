Strategic hire will develop in-depth manufacturing and real estate practice areas in Canadian market
TORONTO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, today announced that Patrick Lundy has joined the company's team in Canada as senior vice president, manufacturing and real estate, effective June 22, 2020.
Lundy brings to NFP more than 24 years of insurance industry experience, including executive and business line leadership across risk advisory, underwriting, brokering, operations and distribution management. He has served as president and CEO of Zurich Canada (2012-2017), and in senior executive roles for AIG and Travelers. Most recently, he led a national industry practice at another brokerage and he currently serves as a board director for Assurant Life of Canada.
In his new role, Lundy will be responsible for developing in-depth practice areas for the manufacturing and real estate industries. He will work with the business development team on growth strategies and opportunities to introduce other financial services into the practice areas. Lundy will report to Mandeep Singh, managing director of business insurance, and will work closely with Daryn McLean, managing director business insurance, on growth initiatives. Lundy will also join the business insurance leadership team.
"We are pleased to welcome Patrick to our team," McLean said. "NFP continues to invest in people who have expertise and leadership that accelerate growth. Our momentum is strong and adding someone with Patrick's experience, relationships and market knowledge will be important to our efforts to achieve our goals in manufacturing and real estate."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 5,600 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).