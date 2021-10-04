NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Robert Terraciano has joined the company as a senior vice president in its Risk Management and Complex Risk practice.
Terraciano joins NFP from Willis of New York, Inc. where he served as executive vice president, mergers and acquisitions in its national casualty practice. Prior to that, he worked in complex casualty and risk analysis roles at Marsh and Aon and as a managing principal at Integro Insurance Brokers. In total, he brings more than 30 years of experience helping clients across industries identify and mitigate complex risks. Terraciano will report to Sean Hickey, senior vice president, Risk Management and Complex Risk.
"We're thrilled to welcome Bob to our Risk Management and Complex Risk practice," said Hickey. "He is an experienced risk management professional and his leadership and expertise will immediately elevate our team's ability to meet the diverse needs of our clients."
"I'm looking forward to working with Sean and his team," said Terraciano. "NFP's focus on doing what's best for clients and its specialized experts are real differentiators in the insurance space."
