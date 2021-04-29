NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that TJ Scherer has joined its Risk and Insurance Strategy Collective (RISC) as a senior captive consultant. RISC is a specialty practice within NFP that provides a comprehensive range of tech-forward alternative risk, captive consulting and ongoing captive management solutions. This addition reflects NFP's focus on adding specialists that help clients overcome complex risk challenges, as well as their continued commitment to the captive industry.
Scherer joins NFP with over ten years of experience in the captive and tax space, specializing in complex captive design and management. Most recently, he worked as a consultant for Artex Risk Solutions, Inc., where he managed captive insurance companies while collaborating with and mentoring a team of industry professionals.
Scherer will work closely with Kara Tencellent and Tracy Stopford, managing directors and co-leaders of RISC, to drive domestic and international business development. Together they will also provide strategic captive consultation and planning to clients evaluating the utilization of a captive insurance company and those with existing captives. He will report to Tencellent.
"We are excited to have TJ join NFP and our RISC team," said Tencellent. "He brings an innate ability to solve problems and develop solutions, expanding our ability to cultivate and grow strong strategic risk management relationships with our clients and help them overcome complex risk challenges."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,800 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
