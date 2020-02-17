NH Collection New York Madison Avenue To Take A Bite Out Of The Big Apple In April

- The Group's first NH Collection in Manhattan was inspired by Madison Avenue's "Golden Age of Advertising" - Located in the heart of the Big Apple, the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue will offer 288 rooms with stunning views over the world's most famous skyline - Noteworthy among the hotel's culinary offerings: a chic cocktail bar tuned to the city's vibe and an original tea cocktail concept dubbed Suite & Tea