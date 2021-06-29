KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Niagara Bottling, LLC, a family-owned beverage manufacturer headquartered in Diamond Bar, Calif., announced today it will open a new production facility in Kansas City, Mo., next March. Niagara Bottling will initially create nearly 100 jobs and invest approximately $156 million in a 634,000-square-foot facility at 11400 N. Airworld Drive near Kansas City International Airport.
"Niagara Bottling is excited to establish a second manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Missouri," said Brian Hess, executive vice president for Niagara Bottling, LLC. "This new facility will allow Niagara to produce new beverage products and serve important customers in the Midwest."
The company cited the Kansas City region's central location, availability of skilled talent and strong community relationships as key drivers of its decision. Niagara Bottling opened its first Kansas City operation in March 2000, a 420,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing plant at the corner of U.S. Highway 71 and Missouri Highway 150, which employs 90 people.
"We appreciate the highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics, and workforce in the Kansas City region," continued Hess. "Niagara has built a strong team and community relationships in Kansas City, and looks forward to maintaining our leadership in the areas of manufacturing, innovation, supply chain and overall environmental stewardship."
The Kansas City region's $226 billion food and beverage industry continues to see growth with more than 670 companies located in the area and a workforce of more than 25,000 employed in food and beverage manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. As food trends continue to rapidly change and speed-to-market becomes increasingly critical, Kansas City has emerged as one of the largest and fastest-growing food and beverage logistics hubs in the U.S.
"Niagara Bottling, LLC's selection of Kansas City reinforces our region's position as a growing hub for food and beverage production in the U.S., thanks to our proximity to agricultural markets and advanced logistics infrastructure," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC), which helped attract the company to KC. "We are pleased to welcome the new operation and are eager to watch the company expand."
In the last two years, the Kansas City region has successfully attracted food and beverage companies pledging to create more than 1,700 jobs, invest over $330 million, and occupy nearly 3.5 million square feet, according to KC SmartPort, a nonprofit economic development organization affiliated with KCADC that works to attract freight-based companies to the KC region.
"We congratulate Niagara Bottling company on opening a second location in our community, and we're excited for the more than 100 new jobs this expansion will bring for Kansas Citians," said Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas. "I am proud Kansas City continues to be such a great place for businesses such as Niagara Bottling to open and expand their operations."
About Niagara Bottling, LLC
Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA, Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S., Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest beverage brands, retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products. For more information, visit Niagara Bottling at niagarawater.com.
About Kansas City Area Development Council
The Kansas City Area Development Council serves the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area by marketing the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 60,000 new jobs over its 40-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind KC SmartPort, TeamKC and the KC Animal Health Corridor. http://www.thinkkc.com
About Greater Kansas City
Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the "KC Heartland." The KC region is a center for leading industries including technology, logistics, animal health and entrepreneurship, and is home to a renowned arts community. Visit KC.org for more details.
Media Contact
Christina Forrest, Violet PR, 646-586-9932, christina@violetpr.com
SOURCE Kansas City Area Development Council