TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelytics, a Tampa-based mobility advertising startup takes great pleasure in welcoming Gaia Amatteis, Marcello Novelli, and Margaux Pagès. The three were part of the team of five Techstars associates assigned to the 13-week Techstars Smart Mobility Accelerator program 2020.
Techstars is a global network that helps entrepreneurs prosper. The program allows founders and their teams to connect with other experts who help their companies grow. Currently, the Techstars accelerator portfolio includes over 1,500 companies with a market cap of over $13.9 Billion.
The 2020 class presented an assortment of technologies ranging from autonomous vehicles to skier avalanche safety. The program ran for an exhilarating three months and Nickelytics is thrilled to have been supported with mentorship on business modeling, sales, fundraising, marketing, and other matters needed to build large impactful companies.
The Techstars program takes pride in developing smart mobility technologies with a special focus on smart infrastructure and smart cities. 13 weeks, 15,950 new relationships, and 279 years of experience—these numbers went into growing eleven startups into prospective unicorns.
Gaia's role at Nickelytics is People and Operations Manager, where she brings her unmatched skills in planning and organization, project management, process optimization and event management to our team. She has previous leadership experience in project management at Procter and Gamble, Techstars and Bosch. She has a double master's degree in International Business and Economics. She loves to help startups and enjoys working in a dynamic and vibrant environment.
Marcello will be joining Nickelytics as Business Development and Operations Manager, where he will add new skills in venture development, commercial strategy, business operations, and customer development to our team. Marcello obtained his Bachelor in Business Management from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Science in Technology Entrepreneurship from University College London. Before joining Nickelytics, Marcello worked as an Operations/Sales Lead at Carv by Motion Metrics and founded Vitruvia Labs as well. As Business Development & Growth Associate at Techstars, Marcello was vital in establishing clear objectives and trajectory for the Smart Mobility Accelerator companies.
Margaux will be joining Nickelytics as a Financial and International Growth Manager, where she will be working for Nickelytics on growth planning, international expansion strategy, financial planning, and partner negotiations. Margaux obtained her Masters' Degrees in European & International Law, as well as in Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Before joining Nickelytics, Margaux was the Fundraising & Strategy Associate at Techstars Turin where she helped companies in the Techstars program get ready for fundraising through decks and market research, financial modeling, and investor pipeline. Margaux was previously an Innovation & Strategy Officer for PwC's international accelerator, in Paris (France). She is also a co-founder of a startup involved in designing individual indoor farms for restaurants.
"We are extremely excited to welcome these incredibly talented people to our team at such an early stage of our business. These hires are strategically aligned with our goals and we are thrilled to see the lasting impact each new member will bring to our company and our growth," said Judah Longgrear, CEO and Founder of Nickelytics.
Nickelytics is a Techstars backed company that brings together advertising solutions into the rideshare, on-demand, and micro-mobility industry. We pride in delivering the power of traditional out-of-home advertising with digital retargeting to businesses that need quantifiable results. Through our platform, you can create, run, and analyze personalized marketing campaigns with digital ads through various channels.
